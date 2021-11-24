Twitter introduces Shopping in Live video streams

Twitter users will now have the ability to engage with shopping experiences as they watch a livestream, check out different product ranges, and partake in the live conversation.

The Live event pages on Twitter now display a Shoppable Banner and Shop Tab that enables users to simultaneously watch the Live and browse through products for shopping. Users will also be able to watch the live stream within an in-app browser when they get redirected to the merchant’s website for making a purchase.

The feature was launched with a test conducted in association with Walmart featuring artist Jason Derulo, executing the first-ever shoppable live stream on Twitter.

As a part of their objective to improve commerce and advertising for brands and businesses on the platform, Twitter is also developing more avenues to support shopping on the platform.

Shop Module

Twitter is also expanding their test of Shop module, to turn Profiles shoppable and enable product discovery.

With Shop Module, brands and businesses can have a dedicated space at the top of their Profile that would display a carousel of products with price tags and lead a consumer to the path of purchase from Twitter.

The feature is in the pilot phase and is currently being tested with select brands in the US and being expanded to more merchants and users based, using the app in English on iOS devices will be able to access the Shop Module.

Shopping Manager

With the growing influx of shopping features on the platform, Twitter is working to build a one-stop shop for brands and businesses that would help them manage merchant onboarding and product catalog management with tools and resources hosted in this tab.

