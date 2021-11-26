Vodafone Ireland Christmas campaign plays out a festive love story

In an attempt to rekindle romance and highlight the joy of belonging, the Vodafone Ireland Christmas campaign brings forth a cute and rustic lovestory.

The idea that “home is where the heart is” is the key core of the campaign released by Vodafone Ireland, this Christmas. The Vodafone Ireland Christmas is created by Grey, London.

Vodafone Ireland and its creative partner Grey London narrate a love story that speaks about the role of distance in a relationship. Through the campaign, “Each Christmas” the viewers are introduced to a young farmer pining for his old neighbor who only returns to her hometown during the holidays – bringing to the surface the most resonant reality of modern Ireland.

The campaign pivots on three significant truths: the first being people moving away from rural parts to metro cities in search of better living and more opportunities, the second highlights the yearly trips we take back home to celebrate festivities with our loved ones, and thirdly that how Vodafone aims to enable its customers to stay connected wherever they are.

The video beautifully translates the feeling of yearning into a visual delight. Further, the simple story and earthy depiction manage to give the film an international appeal, as it strikes a chord with anyone who lives away from home and takes very few trips back home only to bid goodbyes soon enough.

