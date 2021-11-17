White Rivers Media bags the digital mandate of CavinKare’s ‘Buds & Berries’

As per the mandate, White Rivers Media will be responsible to create a unique narrative that will elevate the brand’s offerings for the audience through creative strategies.

White Rivers Media, an integrated creative digital agency headquartered in Mumbai, has won the digital mandate of Buds & Berries, the garden-fresh personal care products by CavinKare. The recent digital launch of the brand marked the 31-year-old company’s entry into the direct-to-consumer space.

The independent agency will partner with the brand to build value for consumers by paving a unique, seamless journey for them through creative digital strategies. The brand presently offers skin and hair care products that are available for purchase on Amazon.

“Evolved consumers have evolved personal care needs. The present generation of consumers focuses on ingredients, inspirations, and inclinations in life. Thus, Buds & Berries! Our garden-fresh beauty range made as per years of R&D experience, Buds & Berries will be marketed with an aim to create a distinct presence for easy discovery, quick recall and effective business performance. White Rivers Media will helm the creative & digital media strategies to achieve the first two objectives, in turn paving a natural course for the third to materialize,” said Amlan Pati, Marketing Head – Digital & E-Com., CavinKare.

“The shifting consumer preferences favor a future of cut-throat Direct-to-Consumer selling. Traditional businesses that are planning to scale up must tap into the model before competition peaks. CavinKare has been strategizing its digital-first and digital-only unit, leveraging expertise from its omnichannel footprint, for quite some time now. To join their journey at this critical turn, and to facilitate it forward with our solutions, has been a memorable experience, to say the least, “said Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer, White Rivers Media.

