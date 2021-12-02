Agency Feature – Mad Result

Who are we?

We are a Performance-Driven Digital Marketing Agency and have served over 100 million+ Ad Impressions, executed more than 10,000+ ad campaigns, generated more than 100,000+ leads, and helped our clients generate more than 80Cr+revenue since 2019. We are based in Mumbai. It all started with one person working from home, the founder Abhishek Karnik in a tiny little space in 2019 June and now we are a team of 8 people who are shining bright with creativity in 2021.



At Mad Result, we believe in justifying great ROI’s with creativity and transparency. Our only laser focus is on giving great results to you as a client and being happy with every step of the way with us. We mean ROI – Our services are always inclined towards maximizing Returns on Investment and fewer BS Talks.

We sell digital marketing services to anyone who approaches us, may it be any budget or duration. The better the ad, the happier the client will be.

What’s in the name?

The name Mad Result means giving the client great Marketing and Advertising Result. Since we are a performance marketing company, we need to give good results to our clients and justify the ROI.

Our logo is the direct reflection of our work & and our people – Like Dynamic, committed, result-oriented, focused, transparent & yeah pretty cool people to work with too!

The logo defines minimalist creative ingenious thinkers. We like the Maximum way! Why do you ask? The more the better- More Dedication, More Creativity, More Dynamic Ideas, More Madness in giving you More results.

What we do?

Below is the list of services we are into,

LEAD GENERATION

PERFORMANCE MARKETING

SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING

LOGO AND BRANDING

EMAIL AND SMS MARKETING

WEBSITE DEVELOPMENT

SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING

SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMISATION

CONTENT MARKETING

PROGRAMMATIC ADVERTISING

ORM & PUBLIC RELATIONS VIDEO & ATL/BTL



Why we do it?

We wanted to help Small Businesses, SME’s and start-ups to gain access to premium performance marketing services at an affordable cost which the market lacks currently for the same and we are trying to bridge this gap.

How do we evolve?

We always keep an eye for new trends, designs, and yeah memes too. But mostly we try to create what’s trending and innovate our designs and campaigns constantly.

Social responsibility in social media

The most important factor is to show what is needed and try not to keep an unnecessary point of view which may harm the brand image in any way.

Need of the hour

We believe we need to be responsible for our actions and try not to spread any hate towards anyone. It just gets worse. Let’s try to make the internet a better place to live.

We learned the hard way

We learned that the goal should be to Focus on Good and not perfect. Nobody is perfect and the more changes you do the more imperfect it becomes. Just meet deadlines as much as you can and we do that too very well.

They work with us

National Stock Exchange of India, Intel, Reddington, Chandak Group, Sheth Creators, Hirex.ai, Machlibazaar, Brain infinite, CredMudra, Shinrai Realty, Morange Salons, Poorvika Mobiles, Brian and candy, Curry Box Co, and 70 more.

Industry as we foresee

Would love to see more innovative marketing ideas. Thou AR ads are the future and will soon take over the world.

A day without Internet

Beautiful sunrise, elegant sunset, loads of family conversation and sipping coffee, and watching nature. Oh yeah sending postcards to the loved one too.

Lastly, are you hiring?

Yes

Comments