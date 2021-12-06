Case Study: How ZEE5 created interest around Rashmi Rocket through Gender Testing awareness campaign

With the Rashmi Rocket marketing campaign, ZEE5 tapped on an overarching theme of awareness around Gender Testing in sports, tying it up with the movie’s release. The campaign garnered 22 million+ views.

This case study explores how Rashmi Rocket movie marketing campaign, #LetRashmiRun, attempted to spread awareness around gender disparity in sports while leveraging influencers and social media tools for mass reach.

Category Introduction

One of the most accelerated industries in the economy, the OTT sector currently stands at 353 million users and 96 million active paid subscriptions, which translates into a penetration of 25.3% as per Ormax Media Report 2021. With COVID-19 having acted as an accelerant to digital video streaming, the ecosystem has seen a flurry of innovation and disruption, and it is likely to maintain its upward trajectory even in the future. The OTT industry is further poised for aggressive growth prospects with access to better mobile connectivity, digital infrastructure, and smartphones which is expected to catapult the growth from $1.5 billion in 2021 to $4 billion in 2025 and further to $12.5 billion by 2030. Businesses are trying to find newer ways to reach out to their target audience who are increasingly feeding on a staple digital diet and are ready for the next wave of content innovation.

Brand Introduction

Stemming from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), a Global Content Powerhouse, ZEE5 is a home-grown video streaming platform and a multilingual storyteller for multiple entertainment seekers.

Enriching the platform’s bouquet of content offerings with relevant Indian stories, ZEE5 recently released Rashmi Rocket, a sports drama based on true events, starring Tapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, and Supriya Pathak. Based on gender testing in sports for female athletes, it narrates the inspiring story of a small-town girl and her journey of becoming a national-level athlete.

Summary

With an eye to create social impact through cause marketing, ZEE5 launched a social awareness campaign, #LetRashmiRun, ahead of the release of the film to drive awareness and encourage support against gender testing – an otherwise less discussed issue on public platforms and forums, as an overarching theme of the movie marketing strategy for the film.

Following a 360-degree approach, ZEE5 launched multiple immersive and engaging initiatives such as digital and social media activations, influencer collaborations, strategic ad placements, brand associations, television promotions, and on-ground events with a view to creating deeper engagement with the target audience as part of the movie marketing campaign.

Problem Statement/Objective

The Rashmi Rocket movie marketing campaign aimed to educate people about the old and unfair practices of gender testing for female athletes. In line with the theme, the movie attempted to break existing social constructs, addressing the many stereotypes that women find themselves boxed in, even today.

Brief

Rashmi Rocket needed to raise pertinent questions about the practice of gender testing that female athletes are subjected to, worldwide. It aims to educate in an entertaining and engaging manner about an archaic practice that should be left far behind in today’s day and time. Thus, the brief given for Rashmi Rocket movie marketing campaign was not only to bring into focus the promotion of the movie but emphasize and create awareness about the international practice of gender testing for female athletes.

The intention was not to make a change but bring such a discriminatory practice into light which is the soul of the film. Through one central idea further amplified by various phases and mediums of marketing, ZEE5 attempted to generate widespread awareness and social conversations around the film and the issue.

Creative Idea

With #LetRashmiRun, ZEE5 took a stance against gender testing in sports and encourage women’s participation in the sports fraternity, followed by several tactics to spread awareness around the theme, as part of Rashmi Rocket movie marketing strategy.

Challenges

A major challenge was to risk an overarching, umbrella movie campaign by largely focusing on the bigger message that the film wanted to drive than adopting the usual promotional activities. The other challenge was to differentiate and stand out from the competition, given that it was a Dussehra and festive release.

Execution

The first phase of the campaign was a conversation between lead actor Taapsee Pannu and the real-life rocket Hima Das on the latter’s training, routine, and journey to become the celebrated Dhing Express. The exclusive chat was aired on popular news channels. This was followed up by its release on YouTube and other social media platforms to help in further amplification while leveraging Hima’s social media clout.

To further discuss the issue and spread awareness on the topic, the Rashmi Rocket movie marketing campaign strategy involved a panel discussion featuring former marathon runner Dr. Sunita Godara, sports psychologist Freya Katre, formal football player Jyoti Burrnett along with actor Taapsee Pannu aired on NewsX and later featured on their YouTube channel.

Song Releases

Post this, as the film was released around Navratri, adding on to the festive mood, a short 15-second video with Taapsee performing her hook step in the backdrop music of the song ‘Ghani Cool Chori’ was launched on social media. Bhoomi Trivedi, singer of the song, along with other influencers like Adnaan Shaikh, Riva Arora, Sonal Devraj, Jigar Thakkar matched their steps on the song along with the lead star, Taapsee

The hook step challenge was initiated on short video platforms like Moj and Josh, recording over 890 million+ plays and 10k+ video uploads on the former while the latter recorded 90 million+ plays with 2k+ video uploads

On-Ground Activation

The #LetRashmiRun campaign also witnessed a successful on-ground ‘Run with Rashmi’ drive that saw 500+ Mumbaikars run on Carter Road alongside a digital avatar of Tapsee, to support the cause #LetRashmiRun on-ground activity in Mumbai

Are you ready to sprint with Rashmi? Come join us for an interactive event, where you will get a chance to #RunWithRashmi, and a few lucky winners will get an opportunity to attend the #RashmiRocket screening along with the full star cast! pic.twitter.com/NAxpK1hUk7 — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) October 8, 2021

Influencer marketing – Spreading Awareness on Gender-Testing

To keep the conversations going during Navratri, the platform tied up with 9 female icons; pledging their support to Rashmi on her big day, 15th October to mark the final triumph over her obstacles.

To do this, 9 influencers were roped in for the campaign as prominent personalities from different walks of life included Faye D’Souza, Sania Mirza, RJ Malishka, Garima Avtar, Mandira Bedi, Sushant Divgikr, Kritika Khurana, Sonali Swami, and Harmanpreet Kaur with each of them posting a reel pledging their support to stand with Rashmi in her fight against gender testing in sports.

As part of the marketing campaign, the movie also roped in influencers like Beer Biceps (Ranveer Allahbadia) to leverage podcast shows like ‘The Ranveer Show’ that revolved around women empowerment in sports and Taapsee’s personal journey.

Educational posts for #LetRashmiRun Campaign

To further amplify the Rashmi Rocket marketing campaign, support campaigns were launched in line with the central theme of #LetRashmiRun for the movie. They encouraged netizens to voice their support for the cause using hashtags like #LetRashmiRun and #StopGenderTesting to voice their opinion.

A series of awareness posts was also launched around Rashmi’s journey and the challenges.

Tweet to Unlock Card

Leveraging Twitter as the platform, the makers released a promoted tweet where the audience could interact with Rashmi Rocket. To do this, they had to tweet the post to receive a video from Taapsee that shed light on gender testing in sports.

Tap on the ❤️ or retweet this tweet with #RashmiRocket & be the first to watch Rashmi Rocket on the 15th of October.@taapsee @MrAkvarious @nowitsabhi @priyanshu29 pic.twitter.com/w6NWjMe5ja — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) October 10, 2021

#StopGenderTesting Posts

The movie also released #StopGenderTesting posts as part of Rashmi Rocket marketing campaign. As part of this, the users had to heart the posts for a reminder on the launch day while showing solidarity for the cause/issue of gender testing.

Gender testing discredits years of hard work. Let's show our support to #StopGenderTesting and #LetRashmiRun.#RashmiRocket Premieres 15 Oct on #Zee5 pic.twitter.com/A9Yz3I3Sd7 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 2, 2021

Results

Quantitative

The overarching, theme-based, social awareness campaign, #LetRashmiRun, introduced ahead of the release of Rashmi Rocket garnered 22 million+ views and support in India. Additionally, with over 17 million views for the trailer and 12 million views for Ghani Cool Chori song on YouTube, the movie and its songs made a mark, as part of the Rashni Rocket marketing campaign.

The Heart to Remind twitter innovation focusing on users to heart for a reminder on the launch day recorded 3.1 million+ impressions

The influencer marketing activation received a significant response and garnered 8 million views. In total, the campaign generated 2.96 million+ views.

Qualitative

ZEE5 & Rashmi Rocket activity has been featured in Twitter Marketing India for the category of the ‘Brands Leading the Way’ for the month of October 2021.

Surge in search volume of Gender Testing in sports trending along with Rashmi Rocket on google during the campaign period

Several portals and news channels hosted discussions around the subject, amplifying the cause and bringing significant views to the movie

Quote

“ZEE5 has always stood for real, relevant, and resonant entertainment. We are honoured to bring social issues such as gender disparity amongst our athletes to the fore and create awareness in the society. With the overwhelming response to the campaign, we are doing our bit in standing against the social construct and voicing the many stereotypes that women find themselves boxed in. We’re glad to see that the campaign has done exceedingly well and connected us with 74 million audiences across the country. The movie, too, successfully sparked a positive conversation and we hope that it propels the movement in the right direction, as is necessary”, said, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India

