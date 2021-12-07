Chacha Chaudhary: Bringing back nostalgia to campaigns…

Campaigns featuring the iconic Chacha Chaudhary pulls more engagement than a magnet and elevates brand awareness higher than mountains, here we scroll thorugh the adventures of Chacha Chaudhary that turned the character into a lovable mascot and bankable ambassador.

Chacha Chaudhary recently created some social media chatter after making a comeback in the CRED campaign ‘Not An Ad’; here we turn the page to the character’s history, and how Chacha Ji rose to the heights of fame that he was featured in marketing campaigns even after more than 50 years of his first appearance, and how these campaigns weave nostalgia with this character in the narratives.

Chacha Chaudhary Campaigns & Character

The Indian fictional character created by cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma still remains to be one of the most recognizable comic book and TV characters. First introduced in 1971, for a Hindi magazine called Lotpot, it was also adapted for a live-action TV Series on Sahara One in 2002 with Raghubir Yadav playing the lead protagonist and an animated series for Hungama TV released in 2019.

The red turban, waistcoat, and walking stick are the iconic traits that Chacha Ji is still recognized by. The character still remains to be remarkably popular for the pre-millennial, and millennial generations and children continue to take a shine to his charm.

A primary reason for the character’s unparalleled popularity has been relatability, most Indian households are familiar with an elderly wise man that can solve any problem. This trait also surpasses the target audience which is mainly children and Chacha Ji is loved by the elders too.

Another trait is Chacha Ji being able to do heroic things without superpowers but with his witty and wise brain that’s sharper than a knife, and faster than a computer. This trait set him apart from the usual superheroes and gave the viewers a sense of familiarity.

Not An Ad Ft. Chacha Chaudhary – CRED

The digital financial platform has been known to evoke nostalgia by featuring famous personalities from yesteryears with this campaign series and this time it was two of the most loved characters – Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi.

The campaign has been created in collaboration with Bakarmax, an Indian webcomic studio, and Chacha Ji has been voiced by Raghubir Yadav who also originally played the character in the live-action TV series.

Along with promoting financial literacy, the campaign has also weaved in current socio-economic and ecological issues, such as most people being buried in their phones, the climate emergency, plastic pollution, endangered wildlife, and more.

Trupthi Shetty, Lead- Growth & Engagement, CRED, mentioned “CRED is reinventing nostalgia by bringing something new to old with familiar personalities to encourage financial independence and literacy.”

Sumit Kumar, Bakarmax shared, “The process of building a concept that would bring back nostalgia with our favorite characters with a twist, has been a great experience. Highlighting the advancements in the financial industry through a different lens was refreshing”.

Chacha Chaudhary Aur Acidity Ka Hamla – Eno

The antacid brand from the house of GSK Consumer Healthcare collaborated with Pran’s Features and Facebook to create an in-comic integration to target the rural markets and drive brand penetration.

The campaign entailed the release of a series of digital comics and animated videos featuring Chacha Choudhary and Sabu engaging friendly banters over samosas and kachoris, along with Eno being presented as the quick relief solution through the story.

Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, GSK Consumer Healthcare said, “The Rural markets are absolutely critical to win for a brand like Eno. This involves reaching more people, increasing brand penetration but also speaking to our audiences in a culturally relevant way”.

Jyoti Pran, CMO, Pran’s Features said, “Through this association, we aim to entertain our comic-loving readers while integrating the benefits of Eno in everyday life. The legacy of Chacha Chaudhary continues as India’s most iconic cartoon character for the past 61 years through its comics, animation series, and now talking comics.

Nush X ChachaChaudhary

The clothing label by Anushka Sharma rendered out of her personal style, featured the popular character for a collection intended to tap the millennial consumers who have grown up watching or reading Chacha Ji. The brand had earlier also featured Suppandi, another cherished character.

In a statement remarking on the collection, Sharma shared, “I want to bring back the cult nostalgia of the ’90s and present it in the most pop-culture way through fashion. I want this collection to relive his genius. After Suppandi, I am very happy to welcome Chacha Chaudhary into the Nush family”.

Earlier this year, declared Chacha Chaudhary as the official mascot for the Namami Gange Programme. The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) also tied up with Diamond Toons to develop and distribute comics, e-comics, and animated videos.

Chacha Chaudhary has been an integral part of official communication by brands and government agencies to drive home messages of pertinence. He also makes for a safe choice of character in this uber-sensitive socio-political environment and the raging cancel culture. With the character’s popularity surpassing age groups, cities, and socio-economic barriers, Chacha Chaudhary can be pegged as a staple in future communication campaigns.

