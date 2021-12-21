ET Medialabs bags digital mandate for Shadowfax

As per the mandate, ET MediaLabs will help in driving growth for Shadowfax by providing services in performance marketing, analysis, social media campaigns amongst others.

ET MediaLabs recently announced partnering with Shadowfax. Through this association, ET MediaLabs will be driving growth by offering high-end performance marketing services to the brand.

From providing all performance marketing assistance to analyzing and creating a plan of action for Shadowfax would be key to starting this relationship. As per the mandate, ET Medialabs will also help the brand in experimenting with Facebook and Google campaigns to improve the quality of Shadowfax app installations.

Also read: Mirum India bags marketing automation mandate for GRT Jewellers

Raghav Kansal, Founder & CEO, ET MediaLabs, said, “We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Shadowfax. It is swiftly becoming one of the most trusted businesses, offering its consumers quick delivery services. Our objective for Shadowfax is to keep growth at the center of our approach and put our efforts in helping the brand scale by getting quality installs and users in order to grow its consumer base. The app has been positively welcomed by millions of users, and by using the right approach via performance campaigns, we will be able to assist them in scaling up. We are proud of our ability to give value to our associated companies, and we are thrilled to be doing so with our newest collaboration”.

Ishan Parmar, Associate Director, Shadowfax, said, “Our organization is well-known for providing quick and simple delivery services. We have experienced growth in terms of achieving a decent rate in the category. However, we plan to collaborate with ET Medialabs to unleash the power of performance marketing and scale up by getting quality users and directing them into our funnel. Associating with ET MediaLabs is an exciting chance as the company is well-known in the industry for providing high-end performance marketing services.”

Comments