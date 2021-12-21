Flipkart’s #FindYourMatch features Sima Aunty at her best

Flipkart

The #FindYourMatch campaign aims to encourage customers to find the perfect smartphone that fulfills their needs, from Flipkart.

Flipkart has unveiled a new campaign for its Mobiles category with a focus on offering apt smartphones for each user’s preferences. #FindYourMatch features Sima Taparia, popularly known as “Sima Aunty” and showcases how Flipkart helps users choose the right ‘partner’ or ‘smartphone’ as per their needs and requirements. 

The campaign showcases Sima Aunty on a quest to find the perfect partner for her clients. In a turn of events, Sima pairs up each individual with their ideal smartphone that meets every single one of their expectations with the help of Flipkart experts. Within 90 minutes – the perfect match, that is, a smartphone from Flipkart, shows up at the client’s door only for the user to fall in love with their new partner. 

The campaign was popularized on social media, through innovative, engaging posts – highlighting Flipkart’s association with Sima Aunty. The brand created multiple snackable videos – each humorous and playing on Sima aunty’s known quirks combined with Flipkart’s capabilities and services. 

Various brands bantered with Flipkart on the release of the campaign, adding an additional level of engagement. This included names such as Parle – G, Wrogn, Mia By Tanishq, Unacademy, Shadi.com, Slice it, Truly Madly, Yoga Bar, coindcx, Dark Fantasy, Uni card, Fampay, Times Prime, MPL, Sugar Cosmetics, and One Card. 

With the campaign, Flipkart manages to weave in its services such as, Smart Upgrade Plan and Product Exchange program, and 90 minute delivery for smartphones across cities such as Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Mangalore and Nagpur, in the storyline. 


