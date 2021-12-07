Hansa Research Group opens office in Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes the 5th country globally where Hansa Research launches office. The research company expects synergies between its offices and looks to provide a gateway to its clients across global market.

Hansa Research Group, a part of the R K SWAMY | HANSA Group is expanding by opening a new office in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Hansa Research is in the business of insights and analytics for over 40 years having undertaken client assignments in over 77 countries. It is the first Indian insights and consulting company to acquire a US-based firm, GCR (formerly called Gartner Custom Research).

The multi-national company headquartered in India with offices in Germany and USA launched its Singapore operations in early 2020.

With a focus on innovation, the company is a pioneer in the use of technology, whether it was Computer Aided Personal Interviews (CAPI) a decade ago or AR/VR-based solutions. Hansa Cheetah, the in-house mobile panel has India’s largest digital-enabled panellists. The company has also won numerous industry awards for cutting-edge and actionable research and is part of global associations like ESOMAR.

Speaking about this new development, Praveen Nijhara, CEO, Hansa Research said, “Bangladesh is an emerging market with growth potential. There is also a lot of synergy between India and Bangladesh along with geographical proximity. We have already done brand, advertising, consumer and customer experience (CX) research in this market over the last few years for global and local brands. Bangladesh is part of our expansion plan and we believe the time has come to have a local presence to serve our clients better.



Our company has substantial years of experience in market research and consumer insights. We have helped in designing and implementing action plans for various stakeholders across brands. We have the agility, experience, technology, cost competitiveness, and talent to provide end-to-end solutions for clients looking for a complete research partner. We look forward to working with our clients and helping grow their business.”

Comments