Hyundai launches ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ for young talent in partnership with Universal Music India

In collaboration with Universal Music India, Hyundai aims to bring ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ as a platform for budding artists across India to showcase their talent to the nation.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced the launch of ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ in collaboration with Universal Music India (UMI). It is a platform for budding artists across India to showcase their talent to the nation. This collaboration is set forth for the release of the first song ‘Dhoonde Sitaare’ featuring singers Aastha Gill & King.

This platform will be featuring 6 original songs in its first year with multiple surround content programmed to represent different regions and languages across India. Hyundai Spotlight aims at helping emerging talents with the best Artists and Repertoire advice with international video production quality and promotions by leveraging UMI’s partner relations and their efforts.

Tapping into the power of music, Hyundai Spotlight is based on the insight that younger generations want authenticity from the brands they associate with. Through the music initiative, Hyundai aims to directly connect with millennials, who have become the largest car buying demographic in India.

Commenting on the launch of Hyundai Spotlight, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, said, “A one-of-a-kind enabler platform, Hyundai Spotlight intends to discover, incubate and promote emerging musical talent in India, reaffirming our brand thought ‘Beyond Mobility. With our new collaboration with Universal Music India, we are confident that ‘Hyundai Spotlight’ will enable and motivate many young artists to come forward and showcase their talent.

Elated about this partnership with Hyundai, Devraj Sanyal, MD & CEO, UMG, India & South Asia, said, “At Universal Music, it’s our continued endeavor to let talent blossom. No matter where you’re from or how established you are, which is quite often the basic requirement for any artist to get a deal. Being an artist’s first label, it’s our duty to give everyone that privilege purely on meritocracy. We have created Spotlight in partnership with our friends at Hyundai India, who are known to innovate and go where few marketers dare to. So this is going to be a safe & pure place for singers, singer-songwriters, producers, or composers to come and show us how good they are, and if they truly deserve to be discovered, we will in the most mainstream way possible.”

Comments