A rebranding strategy starts in alignment with business ambition: Geet Nazir, Conran Design Group

Mapping out the aesthetics of branding, Geet Nazir from Conran Design Group Mumbai, shares insights to designing campaigns that integrate products and services into consumers’ lives.

In conversation with Geet Nazir, Managing Partner, Conran Design Group Mumbai, we delve deep into the branding and redesigning space, and how brands and agencies can leverage design in marketing communications.

What are some of the contemporary trends seen in the branding & redesigning space within the industry?

Over recent times, we have seen, design and design-led thinking play a vital role in the way brands engage with their consumers. It helps brands lead and engage in a manner that is empathetic and relevant. In some cases, this has led to brands reshaping their identity to ensure their purpose is widely understood by their consumers. In others, it means creating meaningful brand experiences and a brand presence that help marketers thrive in digital-first environments.

From an Indian standpoint – what are some of the most common design mistakes that brands & agencies tend to make in their communication?

I would rather speak about the opportunities available to brands and agencies. When led by a nuanced understanding of the consumer, we have the ability to leverage design and communications to create experiences, platforms, and narratives that speak in a manner that is relevant and consistent; ultimately shaping a strong brand voice and differentiation. This in turn creates a deeper engagement and also ensures the brand and its products/services become well integrated into the lives of its consumers.

A number of brands have announced complete rebranding in the last few years. For instance, RB rebranded as Reckitt & now Facebook rebranded as Meta. What are some of the basic things to keep in mind while executing a seamless rebranding strategy?

Most of the brand refreshes that happened in recent times are an indication of the present day, digital-first aesthetics – simpler forms, sans serif typefaces, flatter colors, straighter lines, subtle gradients.

While some are subtle changes that improve upon existing visual assets, some are radical changes that indicate a bigger internal or business strategic shift.

Closely observed, most of these rebrands have given rise to more approachable and relatable versions as compared to their earlier conventional avatars. That’s definitely an indication of brands reaching out to have a warmer relationship with their consumers.

A seamless rebranding strategy starts in alignment with the business ambition; reimagining the brand not just for today but for future growth. It is also important to ensure the brand and its elements are interpreted by all stakeholders, creating a brand world for them that is relevant and consistent.

Conran Design Group entered India earlier this year – how has the experience so far been? How is functioning in the Indian A&M industry different from its global counterparts?

Globally, for the Havas Group, Conran Design Group is a very critical piece in creating Meaningful brands, connections, and conversations.

Our mission is to bring brands alive through design. Clients rely on us for insight-driven consultancy across everything from naming and identity to packaging, environments, and stakeholder communications. We create, evolve, and manage brands that are relevant, personal, and designed to deliver strategic and commercial advantages. We have been looking at expanding the footprints of Conran Design Group strategically, identifying the biggest pockets of growth – both in terms of scope of work and revenue.

India is a clear focus market for growth for Havas Group and it also made sense for CDG keeping in mind the resurgence of the group in India, the ambitious growth plans, and the vision the new leadership had in mind. Mumbai Conran is the third global office, and it plays a pivotal role in Conran’s global vision and adds massive value and expertise to Havas Group in India.

Given our collaboration and synergies within the Havas Group India’s multi-disciplinary network, we are uniquely equipped to provide an integrated offering to our clients from brand strategy and design-led thinking to the ultimate manifestation of a brand in environments where it must thrive and succeed across the consumer journey. All said, we have seen tremendous traction in India, as it presents a great opportunity for design-led branding solutions.

From a P&L point of view – what do you think works better, a boutique agency with various offerings or a specialty agency?

Being a part of the Havas Group India, and its integrated network of offerings, allows us to drive greater value for our clients no matter what the brand opportunity or challenges. In turn, giving us the opportunity to create more meaningful relationships and powerful storytelling. As a specialist unit, this allows us to deliver consistent outcomes, from inception to creative communication and execution with impactful go-to-market solutions.

As a jury member of Social Samosa 40 Under 40, what is the one element that you will look at in every entry?

I would say the most important element is the demonstration of inner drive to own, adapt and influence their own journey, and how they have in turn helped create transformative and agile solutions for their clients and brands.

Any message for all the participants?

Commit to your professional journey – don’t be afraid to unlearn and relearn. Be patient, and remember, this is a marathon, not a sprint.

Comments