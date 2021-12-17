iProspect India appoints Nitin Sabharwal as Managing Partner – North

In his new role, Nitin Sabharwal will be responsible for client relationship management, business operations, and new channel development, and more at iProspect India.

iProspect from the house of dentsu India has appointed Nitin Sabharwal as Managing Partner, North. He will also lead the agency’s affiliate marketing function, nationally.

In his new role, Nitin will bring on board an in-depth knowledge and real-world experiences, which will be further combined with data-driven insights from across industry implementations. Armed with 25 years of experience, he has worked with some of the first digital marketing ecosystems in India, especially in the performance marketing space.

He has co-created a unique delivery ecosystem for advertisers across various industries such as BFSI, education, e-commerce, and O2O (online to offline) organizations, to name a few. One of the key expertise of Nitin is Digital customer acquisition using 360-degree digital demand generation. Additionally, Nitin has been instrumental in developing full-funnel digital marketing ecosystems for some of the largest advertisers in the performance space. These include managing call centers for advertisers and last-mile customer touch-points with data-driven management.

Also Read : HiveMinds appoints Mohit Grover to lead North market

Nitin’s first stint with dentsu India was for 7 years wherein he held the position of Chief Operating Officer with SVG Media and also led the network’s Columbus brand, nationally. He moved on from dentsu in January 2021 to join Optimise Media, a UK-based performance marketing ecosystem, as Chief Operating Officer. Some of the other companies that Nitin has worked with include DGM India, IndiaHomes.com, and MediaTurf in the past.

Speaking on the appointment, Vinod Thadani, said, “Nitin embodies iProspect’s vision efficaciously. With his understanding of our clients, industry, and the market, he is undoubtedly the successor for the role. We look forward to welcoming him at iProspect and working with stakeholders to unlock greater potential and empowering our clients to make better and swifter decisions. I am confident that he will lead the organization to greater heights and accelerate the momentum of growth.”

Commenting on his new role, Nitin Sabharwal, added, “I am really excited to work with the leadership team at iProspect. This is a great opportunity to carry forward the torch of digital performance marketing for brands in India. I am also looking forward to building new channels of performance delivery via strategic partnerships along with creating a robust team that is client-focused, data-driven, and insight-oriented.”

Comments