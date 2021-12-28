iVIPANAN elevates Reshma Rohida to Manager – Social Media & Creatives

In her new role, Reshma Rohida will help drive social media strategies for the existing client base and continue in her role as the Creative Design Lead at iVIPANAN.

iVIPANAN digital marketing and management services announced the promotion of Reshma Rohida to Manager – Social Media and Creatives. Previously, she held the position of Creative Designing Lead and managed the creative department for the assigned clients.

Reshma has been working for the agency for more than three years and leading the creative designing team. In her new position, she will drive social media strategies for the existing client base and also continue her role as the creative designing lead.

She has worked on some key projects as a lead designer like Anita Diamonds, SVNIT College of Engineering, La Pino’z Pizza, We Care Pharmacy & Clinic- Canada, Eyes Deal, SAMP Surad Group, and many more.

Bhautik Sheth, Founder, iVIPANAN, said, “Reshma joined iVIPANAN in 2018 after she completed our digital marketing course. She had a keen interest in creative designing and video making. With good knowledge of digital marketing, she set herself well in her role and excelled too. We wanted her to take more responsibilities in our social media department. Her current designation will help us leverage more out from her. She will continue leading as our creative department too.”

Commenting on her new role, Reshma, said, “With this new position, I am looking over a new horizon that will embark my journey towards creating a difference for the clients of iVIPANAN. My new managerial position will help me draw out creative stories that adds a new life to the social media management strategies.”



Comments