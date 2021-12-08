Leo Burnett India bags the creative mandate for Roposo

Leo Burnett India’s Delhi office will handle the account. As a part of the mandate, a campaign has been launched.

Leo Burnett India recently won the integrated communications mandate for Roposo a creator-driven, live, entertainment commerce platform, and has created the first campaign for the brand – announcing the new brand identity. The brand which is a business unit under Google-backed Glance, an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi Group will be handled by the agency’s Delhi office.

The campaign ‘Own It Now’ showcases the new brand narrative through 5 creators across categories – music, fashion, comedy, dance and fitness, who have set benchmarks in their own right. The film features popular content creators – Komal Pandey, Krishna Shroff, Aadar Malik, Lisa Mishra and Sushant Khatri and the music for the film has been written and composed by popular hip-hop band ‘Seedhe Maut’.

Speaking about the partnership, and the new campaign, Mansi Jain, Vice President & General Manager, Roposo said “We are at an exciting juncture for the brand where we are creating an innovative and meaningful offering for both content creators and users. Our aim to is to build a single platform for creators, content, and commerce to come together, within a live virtual mall like environment. Leo Burnett has demonstrated an excellent understanding of the cultural pulse and consumer behaviour and translated it into impactful ideas for the brand.”

Speaking about the win Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, said “Roposo not only has the homegrown advantage, it is one of the few premium hybrid apps that is bringing commerce and entertainment together through their tech and product innovation. This gives us the perfect platform to build a data driven strategic approach for the brand, using relevant cultural insights to build a powerful narrative that resonates with its audiences. Our first piece of work reflects this as we bring together some of India’s most powerful content creators to introduce the brands refreshed offering. We are very excited to partner with team Roposo on this exciting journey and look forward to charting the brands success story together.”

Adding further Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, said “Roposo is one of the most exciting and immersive platforms for both the content creators and users. Our campaign “Own it Now’ reflects the passion and attitude that today’s generation embodies. By bringing together some of the best-in-class content creators, our film shows how creators and users can own the own moment with the new features on Roposo. The brilliantly catchy track for the campaign done by popular rappers ‘Seedhe Maut’ perfectly mirrors the new generations confidence and hustler attitude.”

