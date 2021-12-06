L&T Realty highlights trust and relationships in its new campaign

L&T Realty campaign

Conceptualized by Contract Advertising, L&T Realty has released its latest campaign film ‘Kitaab’ that attempts to bring alive the brand’s legacy of trust through a heartfelt story.

Buying a house is a once-in-a-lifetime decision and people need to put their hard-earned money on someone who they can trust because of years of expertise in construction. This is the foundation on which the narrative for L&T Realty latest campaign has been built.

Conceptualized by Contract Advertising, a part of the Wunderman Thompson Group and member of the WPP network, the L&T Realty’s recent campaign aims to showcase how a closeted writer who has not had a chance to show the world his writing skills ends up as a neighbor with a Film Director who trusts him enough to surprise him with a big break.

The analogy is with L&T Realty who understands the needs of the home buyer and the trust they put in the brand which encourages L&T Realty to deliver much more than just a home.

Ayan Chakraborty, EVP & General Manager, Contract Mumbai, said “When we spoke to customers of L&T Realty, we found that there is almost a kind of blind faith that they equated with the brand. They felt they could trust the brand with their eyes closed. Because L&T always pleasantly surprised them with the product and the service at every step of the way. This is what sparked off the thought for this  narrative.”

Rahul Ghosh, SVP & ECD, Contract Mumbai, said “The genome of trust doesn’t come from promises made on legal paper. Trust is built brick by brick. By people, behavior, and interactions. And L&T Realty’s legacy of trust is brought alive in a tale of what it means in people’s lives. In a category dominated by fuzzy make-believe worlds, we went back to good old storytelling that told a tale of trust that is far beyond the world of square feet.”


