Lyxel&Flamingo bags social media mandate for AloFrut

As per the mandate, Lyxel&Flamingo will be responsible for creative, strategic and social media marketing for Axiom Ayurveda’s AloFrut while helping it in brand recall, brand loyalty, and more.

Axiom Ayurveda has entrusted Lyxel&Flamingo with the social media mandate for its fruit juice brand, AloFrut. The agency is tasked with leveraging its collective creative, strategic, and social media skills to enhance brand recall, boost brand loyalty, and drive digital footfall and engagement.

Also Read : WPP acquires majority stake in creative studio, Made Thought

Commenting on the brand win, Shreyansh Bhandari, Chief Operating Officer, Lyxel&Flamingo, said, “AloFrut has created a niche for themselves in the juice category and have had an exceptional journey so far with their proposition to give customers a healthier alternative with AloFrut Juices, and tasty party drink options with Alofrut Mocktails. Lyxel&Flamingo is elated to be associated with AloFrut and be a part of their next phase of growth.”

Rishabh Gupta, Managing Director, AloFrut, added, “We are excited about this collaboration and look forward to experiencing firsthand the values and ideas that the agency is known for. We have heard a great deal about their work, and we hope our joint expertise can facilitate effective communication of what the brand has to offer.”

Comments