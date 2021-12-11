EverAfter: Malabar Gold & Diamonds shares real love stories to celebrate the wedding season

As we usher in the wedding season, Malabar Gold & Diamonds releases a new campaign to celebrate their #EverAfter with three heartwarming, real-life stories.

As couples come together for an everlasting promise of love, faith, and companionship, the recent campaign by the brand highlights its wedding rings. Symbolizing the bond of togetherness, the brand film takes us through three real-life love stories to celebrate the season.

The campaign commences by showcasing a slide with images of real-life couples and the video takes us through the love stories. The film highlights three tales encapsulating how people meet from different walks of life – from unexpected encounters to the love and arranged marriage setups, the journey to finding the ‘ever after’ is a journey to uphold and cherish.

The video ends on a heartwarming note when the couples come together on the day of the ring ceremonies as they exchange wedding bands on their auspicious day.

With an aim to build a strong consumer connect through the campaign, Malabar Gold & Diamonds had launched a contest campaign where they urged people to share how they met their ever after. While engaging with the users, the brand shortlisted the top 3 participants who were featured in the video films.

Through real-life tales that mark the beginning of a ‘happily ever after’, the brand seamlessly integrated its product into relatable and real tales. Furthermore, Malabar Gold & Diamonds managed to make their audience a part of the story – giving them an opportunity to not only share their eternal journeys but also get featured in the campaign – enabling them to share their story with thousands.

