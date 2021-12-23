Meta announces updates for newsletter platform Bulletin

Bulletin has completed six months of existence and now hosts more than 115 publications, to to remark this milestone, Meta has announced updates on the further development and expansion of the newsletter platform.

Meta has announced that an integral part of the development and expansion of Bulletin would be focussed on increasing the number of creators on Bulletin which would include different topics and types of content, from video-first and audio-focused creators to long- and short-form writers, and more. These efforts would also include helping new writers in growing and monetizing their audience.

Here are Bulletin’s current product offerings developed through feedback from the initial group of writers:

Inclusion of Bulletin content in Facebook News, Lift Black Voices, and information centers such as the Climate Science Center and COVID Information Center

Integration of podcasts into Bulletin publications including Nicole Lapin’s The Money Minute and Evan Dammarell’s Right Down Euclid

Giving writers more customization options in our publishing tools, including custom fonts, pinned articles, article previews, and social media sharing options

Here are services provided to writers on Bulletin:

Design Services: Writers get access to a graphic design firm, Top Hat.

Image Licensing: Bulletin writers have access to images from Getty Images.

Legal Services: Writers have access to legal support, including access to pre-publication review and assistance in the case they receive a legal claim associated with their Bulletin publication.

Research: Meta is giving writers access to LexisNexis to complete background research for their articles.

