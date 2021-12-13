Mullen Lintas bags strategic & creative mandate for Tata Studi

As per the mandate, Mullen Lintas will help Tata ClassEdge in its creative strategy for the launch of Tata Studi. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Tata Studi – part of Tata ClassEdge has awarded its brand and creative communications mandate to Mullen Lintas Mumbai following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will craft the creative strategy for the launch of Tata ClassEdge’s learning app

The account will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.

Commenting on partnering with Mullen Lintas, Sachin Torne, Chief – B2C, Tata ClassEdge said, “Tata Studi is an education product based on principles of ‘Science of Learning’. We want children to plan their studies and learn for understanding so that they can use their learning in real life. Planning for any activity helps reduce pressure and it is true even for studying. Lintas impressed us with their knowledge of the EdTech segment and creativity in understanding our value proposition accurately. We welcome Mullen Lintas as our brand partners for Tata Studi.”

Speaking about the win, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said, “With the accelerated boom that we’ve witnessed in Edtech category, especially during the last 2 years, we are more than aware of the problems children have been facing porting to this new ‘Study-from-home’ culture. Most parents are perplexed about the role they must play when it comes to supporting and guiding their children with their studies and that is where Tata Studi comes in.”

“With a scientifically developed platform, tools and modules, the app helps a child take control of their studies by helping them plan better. We look forward to this exciting journey ahead in enabling students and parents to reimagine the way they learn, with Tata Studi”, he added.

