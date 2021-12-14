Myntra launches integrated campaign ahead of the 15th edition of EORS

Myntra has launched an integrated marketing campaign ahead of the 15th edition of its flagship, End of Reason Sale, EORS. The campaign relies on a massive network of influencers and has a celebrity push.

Top national and regional celebrities, fashion, and lifestyle influencers will form an important network of promoters for the upcoming edition of EORS by Myntra, engaging with the fan base across the country and driving home the message of the arrival of the most-awaited fashion shopping event in the country. Overall, promotions for EORS will be extended across all levers, including brand communications, social media, celebrities, influencers, and brand partners.

In order to drive buzz and salience for the property, Myntra is undertaking a thematic storytelling approach which will be complemented further by category-wise communications at a deeper level to drive intent among the target audience. Myntra will be launching 15-second ad films, starring an existing band of celebrity ambassadors, such as Hrithik, Dulquer, Simbu, Vijay, Kiara, Disha, and Samantha.

Hrithik will be seen on TV commercials and digital ad films promoting the men’s apparel category, kids and footwear categories, while Vijay, Dulquer, Simbu will promote the men’s fashion category in regional edits. Kiara will frontend Women’s Western Wear and promotions aimed at Insiders (customers part of the loyalty program), Disha will lead the BPC category, while Samantha will lead Women’s Ethnic Wear as well as Accessories.

With the influencer ecosystem beginning to scale up, new digital-first content creators are making headway in consumer engagement initiatives for brands. Myntra recently forayed into social commerce at scale, by launching M-Live which enables a real-time video-enabled, interactive shopping experience, guided by influencers and experts. EORS-15 will witness M-Lives with celebrities and influencers on Myntra-Studio alongside a heightened influencer engagement program at Myntra across all social media channels.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign for EORS-15, Achint Setia, Vice President, Myntra said, “Our marketing campaign for the upcoming edition of EORS has been developed keeping in mind the new-age lifestyle consumers who are both fashion-conscious and social media savvy. This has prompted us to focus extensively on our social commerce platform, including M-Live to engage with our audiences at scale through their favourite celebrities and influencers. Apart from this, our TV ad campaigns with celebrities, help us reach every part of the country and demography, with the central message of the campaign, that urges shoppers to have a reason to shop, no matter how silly, captured effectively in the ad. This is one of the biggest marketing campaigns that we have put up for EORS and we are expecting to reach ~200 million people.”

Over 120 high-impact B-town and regional influencers and celebrities are slated to drive awareness through pre-buzz and EORS days where they build excitement with quirky ‘Reasons’ to drive the message. User-generated content is another important aspect of overall promotions. This time influencers will be making a call to their followers to respond to fillers urging them to shop in the most sought-after fashion event, EORS-15.

