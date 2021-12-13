Nodwin gaming acquires 10% stake in Rusk Media

The investment in Rusk Media by NODWIN Gaming aims to deepen and widen its portfolio of content IPs in the gaming and esports ecosystem.

NODWIN Gaming, the material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Limited has acquired a strategic 10% stake in the digital content IP media network Rusk Media.

Since its funding in March this year, NODWIN Gaming has been on an expansion and consolidation spree to augment its dominance in the Indian esports ecosystem. Recently, the brand acquired the gaming and adjacent IP businesses of OML Entertainment, including the IP of the very popular BACARDI NH7 Weekender music festival. Continuing its ‘youth first’ philosophy, NODWIN Gaming aims to deepen and widen its portfolio of content IPs in the gaming and esports ecosystem by investing in Rusk Media.

“As a leader of esports in the South Asian region, we aim to eventually have a significant presence across the entire ecosystem in this sector. Through our investment in Rusk Media, we aim to take further steps in the massification of esports and gaming by creating entertainment-first gaming IPs for the GenZ”, said, Akshat Rathee, Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

“We’re excited to have NODWIN Gaming as a part of our journey to revolutionize entertainment for the Gen-Z & Millennial audience. We want to bring together the worlds of entertainment and esports and create digital-first IPs that are made for gaming fans,” said, Mayank Yadav, CEO, Rusk Media.

