Option Designs bags marketing mandate for Flyo

Option Designs has bagged the marketing mandate for Flyo. The agency will help Flyo to help in brand building and marketing communications responsibilities. The brand is currently operating in Bangalore for all kinds of premium essentials.

The agency has worked to capture the youthful energy that the brand has while also highlighting what sets Flyo apart. They’re running a campaign to showcase the effectiveness of the brand.

Kriti Srivastava, said, “At Flyo, we aim to develop engaging and relatable content for our TG, understanding the audience’s nature, Therefore choosing Option Designs was a no-brainer for us when the need for a creative partner came up because they match our energy just right. Having worked with Option Designs in the past, we are sure they will help us take Flyo to greater heights.”

Rahul Gandhi, Co-Founder, Option Designs, said, “We are very excited to work with Flyo. Working for brands that fill digital spaces is always fun and interesting. In the times of digital spaces changing, working with brands that are consistent yet evolving is always something we look forward to.”

