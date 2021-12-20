Pepperfry appoints Naveen Murali as Vice President & Head of Marketing

Naveen Murali will manage marketing and brand strategy at Pepperfry in his new role, with the goal of increasing brand awareness in profitable untapped markets.

Pepperfry announces the appointment of Naveen Murali as Vice President and Head of Marketing. In his new role, Naveen will lead Pepperfry’s marketing and brand strategies with an aim to drive brand awareness across lucrative untapped markets as well as capture a share of the furniture and home décor industry.

As a new-age marketing evangelist, he will work towards charting out a strategy that helps to break the barriers that consumers have towards shopping online, especially for big-ticket items highlighting Pepperfry as the category leader that offers a wide variety of furniture and décor choices.

Commenting on the appointment, Ambareesh Murty, Co-Founder & CEO, Pepperfry said, “Our mission is to spark a feeling called home across India and I am confident that Naveen’s addition to team Pepperfry will help expand and accelerate our marketing agenda towards cementing our leadership of India’s Home and Living market.”

Commenting on the new role, Naveen Murali said, “Pepperfry has transformed the way Indians shop for furniture and build their dream homes. Over the years, Pepperfry has secured a significant consumer mind share in the country. I am super excited to work towards enabling Pepperfry to further increase this share and building an unrivalled brand of the future.”

Naveen has extensive experience of over 10 years in marketing, sales, and building business competencies. Prior to joining Pepperfry, Naveen was associated with brands like Asian Paints and Oracle across business and marketing roles.

Naveen is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, and holds a degree in Engineering from NIT, Warangal.

