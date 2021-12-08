Pocket Aces elevates Vidyuth Bhandary to Studio Head, Dice Media

As per the new role, Vidyuth Bhandary will lead the expansion of long-form Studio, Dice Media while driving strategy, P&L, and OTT relationships for Pocket Aces.

Pocket Aces announces the elevation of Vidyuth Bhandary to Studio Head, Dice Media. Vidyuth joined Pocket Aces in 2020 as Vice President, Content Production & Design, where he spearheaded and scaled up the company’s in-house production and post-production capabilities. In his new capacity, Vidyuth will lead the expansion of Pocket Aces’ long-form studio Dice Media, driving strategy, P&L, and OTT relationships.

With over two decades of deep experience in media & entertainment, Vidyuth has held key leadership roles with some of the largest media conglomerates like STAR India, The Times Group, Fremantlemedia Asia, Turner International India, Reliance Entertainment, and MX Player.

Commenting on the appointment, Aditi Srivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, Pocket Aces, “We are scaling up Dice Media to become one of the most highly acclaimed long-form studios in the country. We are working on shows across OTT platforms, genres, languages, and formats – you will see Hindi dramas, regional language shows, audio shows, and very soon – movies coming from us. I am excited to see Vidyuth take up the Studio Head role and work with our excellent team to spearhead Dice Media into this next phase of growth.”

Vidyuth Bhandary, Studio Head, Dice Media, “I am excited to take on my new role at Pocket Aces, at a time where Dice Media is poised for accelerated growth. Having successfully established ourselves in the young adult segment with diﬀerentiated & unique oﬀerings, we at Dice Media are now focused on developing larger shows with leading OTT platforms, across genres, languages, formats, and borders. In parallel, we will work closely with international content companies to deliver on our promise of solving boredom by bringing the most-watched content across the world to our viewers. I am looking forward to working along with the steller Dice team at Pocket Aces as we continue to break new ground and push boundaries, yet remain relatable and relevant with our innovative content oﬀering.”

