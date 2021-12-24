Posten Christmas campaign preaches love for all

With Christmas right around the corner, seems like, the Norwegian postal service- Posten chose this opportunity to melt our hearts and leave us reeling in the warmth of love.

December witnessed a Norwegian Postal Service – Posten’s Christmas campaign taking the social media by surprise with its latest advertisement that focuses on love for all.

The commercial, titled ‘When Harry met Santa,’ is a tribute to the classic rom-com ‘When Harry met Sally,’ and airs on the 50th anniversary of Norway decriminalizing homosexuality.

The ad, which is a promotion for the Norwegian postal service Posten, shows Santa Claus searching for the man of his dreams, Harry. Each year, the two, learn a little more about each other.

But there’s a catch: Santa can only come once a year. And having to stay away from your love for a year is the most difficult thing to bear. Harry eventually sends a note to the North Pole addressing Santa, stating, “All I want for Christmas is you.”

And well, not even Santa could say no to the call of love. Santa enlists Posten to make the deliveries of Christmas Gifts this year, so he can have more time to spend with Harry.



As beautiful as the thought that went behind the creation of the promo, watching the advert will surely leave you with a mushy feeling in your heart.

