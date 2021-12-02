Rediffusion appoints Swapan Seth as Executive Director

As per the new role, Swapan Seth will help in client outreach, business growth, and mentoring the creative team, amongst other responsibilities at Rediffusion.

Rediffusion today announced the appointment of Swapan Seth as Executive Director effective December 7, 2021. Swapan will be based at Rediffusion’s Gurgaon office. As a national resource, he will oversee and mentor all of creative at the 48-years old agency founded by Diwan Arun Nanda, Ajit Balakrishnan, and Mohammed Khan. His mandate will include client outreach and business growth.

Prior to this, Swapan Seth co-founded Equus, a WPP company. He then founded This Content. His clients have included Max New York Life Insurance, Kingfisher Airlines, Apollo Tyres, Coca Cola, Deutsche Bank, Taj Group of Hotels, IndiGo, Hindustan Times, Tata Steel, Reliance Consumer Finance, and American Express, to name a few. Besides a deep and diverse career in advertising, Swapan is a best-selling author, a motivational speaker who has addressed top leadership at Accenture, Mindshare, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Speaking of his appointment, Dr.Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion, said, “We are delighted to welcome Swapan onboard Rediffusion. He is a rare talent and a highly respected creative leader. I have personally known him for nearly 35 years now since our early days together at HTA Delhi. His inspired thinking, his insatiable quest for knowledge, his undying curiosity, and his always-young mind will help catalyze and grow our creative offering at Rediffusion”.

On his part, Swapan Seth, said “Rediffusion is an agency with a great legacy and a rich reputation. It has been fiercely independent and impactful. The resurgence of Rediffusion is a meaningful moment in Indian advertising. Besides, Rediffusion has embraced cutting-edge technologies and created business verticals hitherto unheard of in the business. To be a foot-soldier in this amazing army is utterly seductive. Besides, Rediffusion has some formidable people and brands all of which will make the journey extremely enjoyable and educative”.

Seth’ s book, This is All I Have To Say, is a must-read for all advertising, media, and marketing professionals. Swapan Seth is also well known as a teacher of curiosity.

