The Masaba Aesthetics: As the ‘Queen of Prints’ became the Queen of Brand Collaborations

The acclaimed fashion designer is leaving her mark in the advertising universe by silhouetting her world of unconventional motifs and prints into endorsements and campaigns; here we discover the world of Masaba Gupta and the vibrancy she brings to collaborations by integrating her signature prints into the personality of the brand.

Steering through the journey of Masaba Gupta in the Fashion industry, we explore her popularity embroidered into endorsements and marketing campaigns and her experimental style that limited edition product ranges are embellished with.

The Indo-Caribbean fashion designer, entrepreneur, actor, and popular brand endorser is known to bring her own world that adds cultural vibrance and elegant aesthetics to a brand and its products each time she collaborates for a limited edition range. Just like herself, the world of Masaba illustrates Caribbean vibrancy and Indian authenticity, a blend that the traditional and contemporary audience (and the one-in-between) relates to and adorns themselves with. This versatile trait has been used to conceive product ranges and campaigns that make each collaboration unique and each product distinct. Here are a few instances of such collaborations.

House Of Masaba X Game Of Thrones

Masaba Gupta is not just the ‘first Indian designer’ to collaborate with the globally known series by HBO, she is the ‘first designer’ to enter into a licensing agreement with the series and launch an edition of clothing and accessories range, themed on the show. The range was unveiled exclusively at the Indian Television Premiere of the show on Star World.

boAt X Masaba Gupta

boAt collaborated with Masaba to launch a collection that fuses the boAt sound with the signature Masaba monogram, unveiled at the Lakmé Fashion Week 2020. The collaboration resulted in a singular range of music products adorned with the popular patterns and palette from the House Of Masaba.

Masaba mentioned that lending House of Masaba’s aesthetics to boAt’s headphones would invite a new consumer and excite the existing ones with cool, fresh & quirky products.

Aman Gupta, Co-Founder, boAt Lifestyle shared, “Her designs are defined to be a blend of contemporary and traditional with a pinch of modernity. She understands boAt’s design philosophy and the same is displayed in the limited edition ‘boAt X Masaba’ collection of headphones”.

Nykaa X Masaba Gupta

In 2019, Nykaa launched a collection donning signature Masaba prints on make-up products such as a range of nail paints, fragrances, lipsticks, and other makeup essentials. The Masaba Kit by Nykaa fused the pops of bold colors Masaba is known for with Nykaa’s beauty expertise to cater to Indian skin tones of the classic and contemporary girls.

Nykd by Nykaa X Masaba

With this collaboration, Masaba extended her footprint in the fashion industry with a foray into comfort clothing. The intimate and sleepwear brand launched a limited edition collection that offers Indian-themed prints, the Masaba style in designer sleepwear.

Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion, mentioned “This new collection celebrates Masaba’s signature prints on Nykd’s functional fits, making them the perfect pick for an elevated wardrobe”.

Along with her eccentric sensibilities in the fashion industry, the ‘Queen of Prints’ also has a substantial following that was initiated with her debut itself at the Lakme Fashion Week at the age of 19.

She has been featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 list in the year 2017. She rose to fame with her eponymous brand ‘House of Masaba’, and her popularity skyrocketed with the release of ‘Masaba Masaba’, a semi-fictional Netflix Original that shares BTS of her personal and professional life.

With a colossal following on social media, over a million on Instagram and Twitter, she has ventured into several social media endorsements that are not just restricted to the Fashion industry, and include Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Automobile, Vacation Rentals, Tourism, Luxury, and many more.

Louis Vuitton

Samsung India

Volkswagen India

OPPO India

Masaba has managed to monopolize her signature prints by customizing and integrating them into the core look, feel, and personality of various brands. In 2020, the ace designer created festive hampers for Kurkure – exhibiting her versatility in terms of adapting to various genres or sectors. It will be interesting to see how going forward how her brand collaborations change to suit the changing needs of the consumers.

