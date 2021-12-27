Trinity Gaming bags influencer management mandate for Chemin Esports

As per the mandate, Trinity Gaming will extend strategic and brand partnerships, content strategy and digital presence for their roster. The duo will work on different IPs including tournaments and collaborative marketing initiatives to supporti the young talents.

Trinity Gaming joins hands with Chemin Esports, a leading esports team who are based out of Gurugram. Chemin Esports which came into existence in 2020 and in a short span of time has been one of the leading BGMI & Free Fire teams in the country. Their Free Fire lineup crowned winners in Esportz Premier Series’21 and grabbed the third spot in Esports Premier League 2021, whereas their BGMI team came second in Skyesports Mobile Open.

Both the lineups are invited for the next official tournament i.e. Free Fire Pro League India 2021 and BGIS. This partnership will aim to offer concrete career opportunities and will focus to ensure sustained revenue for the esports

athletes & gaming content creators through Trinity’s efficient talent management services.

Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO of Trinity Gaming, said, “We are excited about our latest association with Chemin esports. Our aim is to add more value to our mission to provide strength and help talented esports athletes and content creators to sustain themselves. We are here to offer them a stabilized career in gaming. Chemin Esports is a young platform with ace professionalism and shares our vision, the key component why this collaboration will bring more positive impact on the esports segment. We are sure the association would only favor our common purpose.”

Chemin which means ‘Path’ in French was established with the aim to provide a platform for content creators, gamers, and athletes and help them with opportunities. Trinity Gaming and Chemin Esports, together, plan to create different IPs primarily including tournaments and collaborative marketing initiatives and supporting the young esports talents to thrive. This joint initiative will also enable gaming content creators to collaborate with popular endemic and non-endemic brands.

“We at Chemin esports aim to help esports athletes, Trinity Gaming being a pioneer in the gaming talent management sector will lead to expansion of the ideas, content, and future IPs. We are happy to be joining hands with Trinity Gaming and will soon be coming up with great concepts and ideations both in the gaming and esports sectors of the industry,” said Ishan Verma, Co-Founder, Chemin Esports.

