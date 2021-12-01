Twitter expands private information policy to include media

The private information policy by Twitter that prohibits the publishing of users’ private information, such as phone numbers, addresses, and IDs, or threatening to expose private information, has now added a clause that also includes private media.

The updated policy by Twitter intends to limit abuse, misuse, and sharing of personal media, such as images or videos, that invades personal privacy and may potentially lead to mental or physical harm. Women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities are more vulnerable to having a disproportionate effect on themselves through such activities.

Reports received for Tweets that contain unauthorized private media, will be acted upon with a range of enforcement options. The platform further outlines what will be considered a violation of this policy.

Violations Of The Policy

Media of private individuals without the permission of the person(s) depicted

Home address or physical location information, including street addresses, GPS coordinates or other identifying information related to locations that are considered private

Identity documents, including government-issued IDs and social security or other national identity numbers (Note: Limited exceptions in regions where this information is not considered to be private)

Contact information, including non-public personal phone numbers or email addresses;

Financial account information, including bank account and credit card details

Other private information, including biometric data or medical records

Threatening to publicly expose someone’s private information

Sharing information that would enable individuals to hack or gain access to someone’s private information without their consent, e.g., sharing sign-in credentials for online banking services

Asking for or offering a bounty or financial reward in exchange for posting someone’s private information

Asking for a bounty or financial reward in exchange for not posting someone’s private information, sometimes referred to as blackmail

