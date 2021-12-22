WhatsApp rolls out New Year-themed campaign

The new campaign by WhatsApp intends to celebrate one of the most popular messaging days for users, and builds on the celebration of New Year’s Eve to express that, “It’s not the New Year until you get the message you’ve been waiting for”.

The campaign by WhatsApp will appear in social, digital video, broadcast, and cinema channels in five countries: Brazil, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States, and was created in collaboration between Meta’s WhatsApp marketing team and BBDO.

Directed by Cannes Lions winner Niclas Larsson and shot by Oscar-winner cinematographer Linus Sandgren, the campaign shows that the new year isn’t officially rung in at midnight, but rather when you get the special, celebratory message you’ve been waiting for – whether that’s from a partner, parent, or close personal friend.

From a church in Nigeria to a typical Mumbai courtyard and the beaches of Brazil, each clip is a glimpse into a different celebration where each person is frozen in time until they get that all-important message ringing in the New Year.

Speaking on this, Vivian Odior, Global Head of Brand Marketing, WhatsApp said “WhatsApp has always been an integral part of New Year’s Eve. Every year people all over the world rely on the app to stay connected with their loved ones and to share their best wishes for the year that is about to start”, says Vivian Odior, head of global brand and integrated Marketing at WhatsApp”. “This is why our new campaign focuses on telling a diverse set of stories that all demonstrate the private and personal moments that help people move into the new year.”

Tres Colacion, Global Creative Lead, BBDO said “New Year’s Eve is one of the few global moments that really brings people together, so it was great to pair this with the universal insight that on a personal level the celebration doesn’t really happen until you hear from the people you know and love, and that more often than not those people can only reach you in that moment through WhatsApp. In each format, we set out to capture the essence of what it feels like to receive the message you’ve been waiting for. While the work takes us across the globe, the team worked tirelessly to craft a visual world where each of our protagonists is the main character of their own night.”

Niclas Larsson, Director said, “One of the most exciting things about partnering with WhatsApp on this project was to figure out how to convey emotional memory in the story. We approached this by playing with speed, maneuvering between slow motion and real speed, and by experimenting with light, using a shutter box to bend light. Playing between these two elements allowed us to create a dramatic visualization of dreams and memories that I think really brought the emotional performances to life.”

