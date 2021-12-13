YES BANK launches integrated mass awareness campaign for their family banking initiative

Saath Mein Baat Hai, the integrated campaign by YES BANK aims to drive mass awareness of its family banking proposition: YES Family through a combination of outdoor, radio, and digital media.

The PAN-India campaign by YES BANK celebrates togetherness and family solidarity and highlights the financial and other gains families stand to make through the YES Family initiative.

Commenting on the launch, Jasneet Bachal, Chief Marketing Officer, YES BANK, said, “The campaign’s messaging around family harmony is curated to echo across mass media. Through the use of carefully selected media platforms, Saath Mein Baat Hai is designed to get consumers, adults as well as those coming of age, talking about what families can achieve when they come together and work as one. While radio will help localize this message, influencers on social media will drive family-centric conversations, taking the message to a wider section of the audience, who get to participate in a social media contest, generating excitement and engagement with the brand. The winners will be gratified with outdoor display of their family photos, as a reinforcement of the message.”

As an integrated campaign, Saath Mein Baat Hai will be visible in outdoor locations across 17 key markets. It is also being amplified on more than 40 radio stations in major cities – the amplification has been layered with content integration across radio channels under YES Family and YES BANK umbrella.

On social media, it is leveraging influencers such as actress Bhumi Pednekar; actor Siddhant Chaturvedi; and actress & content creator, Barkha Singh along with 50 micro-influencers to augment the promotion of the product, YES Family, as well as drive participation in a user-generated content-based social media contest for consumers.

Creative agency: Leo Burnett Orchard

Leo Burnett Orchard Media buying: Carat India

Carat India Social media creatives: TING

TING Outdoor agency: Platinum Communications Pvt Ltd, a unit of Madison World

Comments