9 Quora user-statistics that give an insight into the new age consumer behavior

With the evolving market, Quora shares an inside view of the changing consumer behavior to help marketers decode the new age customers and more.

A lot has been said about the post-pandemic consumer. Consumers of the New Normal who view everything from the lens of essential and non-essential. These consumers are aware of their needs, they are looking for more information, and are ready to make conscious decisions. Quora plays an integral role in the information seeking and dissemination process, as focussed users arrive on the platform with intent.

The recent statistics by Quora give an inside view into consumer behavior on the platform. The statistics share how consumers on Quora are more likely to purchase study material online and 94% of them use shopping apps or websites.

Below is a look at some of the prominent statistics that can help marketers and advertisers decode the new age consumer and understand what they expect.

78% of users are interested in upskilling themselves and 37% are more likely to purchase study material online

51% of Quora users engage with streaming services platforms, also Quora users are 44% more likely to purchase music streaming services

Over 109M users follow the Technology topic and content related to technology receives 400M+ views a month

Quora’s India users are 51% more likely to be involved in initiating, recommending, ordering, or approving business products and services

The audience on Quora is 31% more likely to be responsible for business purchases & 59% more likely to be managing budgets in their work roles

23% of Quora users in India are senior decision-makers and their expertise spans across multiple industries

Quora users are 53% more likely to have purchased medicine or pharmaceutical items online in the past month & 48% more likely to have purchased health insurance online

Over 100M+ unique monthly visitors in India visit Quora to compare products, offer reviews, and ask questions before their next purchase

70% of Quora users shop online & 94% use shopping apps or websites

For a detailed understanding of consumer behavior on Quora, download the ebook below.

