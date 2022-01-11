BookASmile launches #RideToChange campaign to complete bicycle pledge

The charity initiative of BookMyShow, in association with Centre for Transforming India (CFTI) launches #RideToChange campaign on its completion of bicycle pledge towards 500 young girls in Maharashtra.

BookASmile, the charity initiative of BookMyShow has stepped into the new year with its #RideToChange campaign while completing its bicycle pledge last month. As part of the initiative, it pledged 500 bicycles to young girls in the Alibaug taluka of Maharashtra in a bid to provide them safer access and opportunity to fulfill their education and all-around learning pursuits.

The charity initiative has joined hands with the Centre for Transforming India (CFTI), an on-ground NGO partner for the execution of this campaign and to ensure all the bicycles reached the girls in the talukas identified.

Speaking on the #RideToChange initiative, Farzana Cama Balpande, Head – BookASmile said, “Till date, access to education for the girl child remains a challenge, making it a distant reality for many girls across the country. As the country gradually recovers from the pandemic with schools slowly opening their doors to students, we have partnered with CFTI and support the provision and delivery of bicycles to 500 young girls across Maharashtra to encourage them to pursue their dreams, without restrictions. Through the initiative, we hope to create a positive impact in the lives of young girls and help them unlock their potential.”

While education is still a privilege for the girl child in this country, distant commute and concerns of safety cause further roadblocks in an already bleak situation. Despite being an attractive tourist destination in the state of Maharashtra, Alibaug since a long time lacked efficient public transportation for local villagers which has resulted in frequent school dropouts and girls especially.

With an aim to address this issue, BookASmile and CFTI came together to support young girls addressing the first barrier towards a better opportunity. The #RideToChange initiative also aims to encourage young girls to become future leaders, leading a healthy and fit life.

