Case Study: How Cultbike.fit integrated LinkedIn in its engagement campaign

Keeping Atul Khatri as the face, Cultbike.fit initiated its engagement campaign to own the term excuse on the internet while creating awareness around their product.

This case study explores how the cultbike.fit engagement campaign leveraged integrated LinkedIn’s job-hunt features in line with the theme of their initiative.

Category Introduction

In the Asia Pacific, the market is significantly driven by developed countries such as Japan and South Korea. Countries such as China and India are witnessing rapid growth in the fitness devices industry. According to Grand View Research, the home fitness equipment industry recorded massive growth in the past year. This market grew to Rs 570 crore in FY21, from Rs 329 crore in FY19, as gyms shut down and awareness about fitness and health peaked during the pandemic. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% till FY25

Brand Introduction

Cultbike.fit, a smart workout equipment brand wants to bring home a convenient workout experience for those who prefer to work out at home or people working from home. The brand, which has recently been acquired by Cult.fit, is set to change the landscape of the fitness industry by bringing forth campaigns that motivate the Indian masses to adapt to a healthy lifestyle.

Summary

The campaign aims to educate and spread awareness amongst the masses about the need for fitness and give the much-needed push to those who do not consistently focus on their health and wellness.

Problem Statement/Objective

The primary objective of the campaign is to raise awareness about Cultbike in an engaging manner. The secondary objective is to own the word ‘excuse’ for the brand while having a strong recall value associated with it.

Brief

The brief for the Cultbike.fit engagement campaign was –

“To all the procrastinators, we are Cultbike, who will defeat any and every excuse you have not to work out or rather workout – in from home.”

Creative Idea

Fitness is an industry that is plagued with procrastination. The brand initiated a campaign leveraging this insight. Thus, the campaign idea is about rewarding these procrastinators with the title of CEO (Chief Excuse Officer).

Further, It is aimed at introducing cultbike as a fun brand for the community that might always not be a fitness enthusiast owing to a plethora of reasons.

Challenges

To convert the targeted cohort for the campaign from content generators to actual consumers of Cultbike.fit products.

Execution

The campaign kickstarted with the launch of the campaign film on Instagram, Youtube, and Twitter featuring Atul Khatri, introducing him as the Chief Excuse Officer of Cultbike.fit who is on the edge of retirement.

As part of the engagement campaign, Khatri as the protagonist brings forth the contest for the next Chief Excuse officer, taking after him, as he embodies the quintessential qualities of the CEO. In the campaign video, he highlights how he intends to pass on the baton of the Chief Excuse Officer and opens the podium for the contest. This will be followed by public voting for the participants to be shortlisted for the top position – here, for the Chief Excuse Officer.

To participate, the candidates had to share the lamest of excuses for not being their fittest to win the title of ‘Chief Excuse Officer’ as part of the contest.

The hunt for the Chief Excuse Officer started with LinkedIn, where the Cultbike.fit HR posted the opening for the profile of Chief Excuse Officer, notifying how Atul Khatri is taking a break to have a better work/life balance.

A job opening was also posted on Cultbike’s LinkedIn account to hire the new Chief Excuse Officer.

This was followed by user engagement activity through the brand’s Instagram stories and Twitter posts.

This Monday couldn't be more blue for us. We're feeling lost as our Chief Excuse Officer bids us goodbye… #ChiefExcuseOfficer #cultbikefit — cultbike.fit (@cultbikefit) December 6, 2021

Later, the brand posted the top excuses from the participants – the reasons for not getting up and exercising to remain your fittest self.

Further, as part of the Cultbike.fit engagement campaign, several questions were asked around making excuses to get the lamest of answers. Again, this was posted from the social media handles for reach and amplification.

The last phase of the campaign was to create gravity around the campaign’s objective, by making excuses to not be one’s fittest self and introducing it as a content bucket for the brand’s social media.

Out of the 1400+ applicants received, Disha Ragasumum from Mumbai was chosen as the brand’s final Chief Excuse Officer.

Overall, the campaign garnered significant reach and engagement, paving way for near to 5000 UGCs while creating a new content bucket for the brand’s social media profile.

Results

Quantitative

There were 1400+ applicants for the Cultbike.fit engagement campaign while competing for the title of Chief Excuse Officer

Reach – 97,11,018 (Facebook) and 42,75,445 (Instagram)

Profile visits were 160% higher on Instagram.

New followers growth on Facebook and Instagram were 106.7% and 205.7% for the campaign period

Qualitative

Seeding the association of excuse with the brand and generating close to 5000 UGCs for the campaign

Quotes

“Procrastinators plague fitness as a category, yet they form the most significant part of the industry’s target audience. Loads of traditional brands have tried to make this group fall in love with fitness but failed. We are doing things differently. We’re not selling an idea of a well-toned body but rather the concept of consumable and engaging fitness content that encourages the procrastinator in you to hop on to the fitness bandwagon. The Chief Excuse Officer campaign shows our intent in this direction”, Mohit Ahuja, Marketing Director, Cultbike.fit.

