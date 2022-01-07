Case Study: How Nilon’s Diwali campaign reached near to 2 Mn+ users

Based on ASMR cooking sounds, Nilon’s initiated a Diwali campaign in an attempt to spread awareness around a noise-free and positive festival of lights. The brand created a campaign mix of a lead video and supportive influencer outreach, to garner visibility.

This case study explores how Nilon’s Diwali campaign leveraged its contest campaign, ASMR video, and influencers to spread #SwaadBharePathaake while generating awareness around the festival.

Category Introduction

The processed food industry is being pegged as a sunrise sector is expected to reach $535 bn by 2025-26. As of 2022, the processed food industry in India is expected to grow at a rate of 15.09%, as per a recent survey.

Brand Introduction

Founded back in 1962 by Shri Suresh B. Sanghavi as a cottage industry, Nilon’s Enterprises Private Limited from a humble beginning has become one of India’s leading processed food companies. It is the largest producer of Pickles, Ginger Garlic Paste, Tooty-Fruity, and Roasted Vermicelli in India. With 3 states of the art manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and a strong sales force and distribution network, Nilon’s is now among the fastest-growing processed food company.

Nilon’s has a very wide range of quality products with global flavors and a local twist. The product range includes Pickles, Indian Spices, Western Spices, Tooty-Fruity, Sauces, Chutneys, Soya Chunk, Breakfast Cereals, Vermicelli, Macaroni, Pasta, Tomato Ketchup, Jams, Cooking Pastes & Culinary, Ready-to-Cook, and Ready-to-Eat, etc.

Summary

Food forms an integral part of any festive celebrations across the world. So on the occasion of Diwali Nilon’s decided to have a noiseless and pollution-free, yet delicious celebration with the #SwaadBharePathaake campaign.

With the aim of spreading a positive message on Diwali in a fun way that would entice, engage, and increase brand awareness, Nilon’s created an ASMR video with various food and beautifully capturing the cooking sounds.

The brand gave an interesting twist to a critical element of the Diwali celebration which is ‘Pataakhe’. To do this, the brand initiated a contest that urged people to enjoy the burst of flavors with each bite that they savor, with an exclusive #SwaadBharePathaake hamper filled with Nilon’s goodies.

Problem Statement/Objective

The objective of the campaign was to subtly communicate with the audience to have a safe and noise-free at the same time delectable festive celebration while creating an engagement campaign that is clutter-breaking and induces sampling, builds awareness, and increases the community base.

Brief

Indians love food – what better time than festivals to celebrate the diverse flavors of the country? Nilon’s intended to leverage Diwali to create a clutter-breaking idea that will build intrigue, engage and entertain the audience while inducing product sampling and increasing following.

Creative Idea

To make this happen, Nilon’s initiated a contest campaign and created an ASMR video made solely with different sounds that we hear while cooking to amplify the contest. This fun, engaging, soothing video ended with an introduction of the customized #SwaadBharePathaake hamper created exclusively for Diwali, while the copy communicated what Diwali actually is about – sharing food and laughter with the people we love and creating happy memories.

Challenges

Since Diwali is one of the biggest occasions in the country, coming up with a different idea was the real challenge for the brand, while creating a creative post revolving around optimism and joy – that would fulfill two goals. One would be engaging with the audience and the second would be inducing sampling while staying true and authentic to the brand ethos by not being misconstrued in the process.

Execution

As part of Nilon’s Diwali campaign, the brand first introduced a whole new #SwaadBharePathaake hamper to get the audience to sample the products. To do this, the brand initiated a contest campaign that urged people to share food pictures using #SwaadBharePataake, followed by challenging three of the participant’s friends, as part of the criteria. The winners would get the special hamper by Nilon’s during the festival.

To amplify the contest, Nilon’s created an ASMR video made with the sounds heard during cooking various dishes. The video showcased the hamper while sending a positive message to celebrate a noise-free Diwali with love, laughter, and food.

Additionally, Nilon’s also partnered with celebrities and influencers for its engagement campaign like Vidya Balan, Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan, Sonal Chauhan, and Kavita Kaushik.

The brand also brought in their brand ambassador, Pankaj Tripathi to wish everyone a Happy Diwali.

The audience participated in the #SwaadBharePathaake contest and shared it with their friends and family, to win this exclusive hamper. The top 3 winners were featured on the Nilon’s page, and the hampers were sent to them.

The Nilon’s Diwali campaign ended with a wrap-up video while featuring the winners and Pankaj Tripathi’s wishes for the festival.

Results

Quantitative:

Impressions – Close to 2 million impressions across all social platforms

Engagement Rate – 20.52%​

Contest Entries – more than 2500 entries across all platforms

Qualitative:

The campaign got an overwhelming response from all quarters starting with Nilon’s brand proponent Pankaj Tripathi along with many other celebrities and key influencers. The public extended their wholehearted support to the campaign with people sharing their experiences and delicious cuisines they made for their loved ones using the #SwaadBharePathaake pack.

The campaign successfully achieved its key objectives of sampling, spreading brand awareness, increasing the community base across all platforms, along with increased engagement and shares.

Quote

“In a multicultural society like India, a brand truly needs to strive towards building a deeper connection with their consumers. At Nilon’s it has been our constant endeavor to be an integral part of the consumer journey and their celebrations. Since it’s that time when people take a break from their hectic life to unwind, get together, celebrate, and rejoice. Food being an inseparable part of this celebration, our campaign #SwaadbharePatkhaake brought food crackers- a small gesture to promote a safer and peaceful environment for people to celebrate the festivities. We wanted people to experience the joy of cooking delicious cuisines and the explosion of flavors with our #SwaadBharePathaake pack”, said, Kiran Giradkar, Chief Marketing Officer, Nilon’s

