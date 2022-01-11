Chimp&z Inc bags digital mandate for LenDenClub & InstaMoney

As per the mandate, Chimp&z Inc will be responsible for social media management, influencer marketing, and to build brand awareness for LenDenClub and its product InstaMoney.

LenDenClub has handed over its digital marketing mandate to Chimp&z Inc from the house of Merge Infinity Global. The mandate includes social media management, creative solutions, ORM, media planning & strategy, and influencer marketing for LenDenClub and its loan product InstaMoney to build brand awareness and initiate social conversations that reflect the brand’s vision. The mandate was won post a multi-agency pitch.

The P2P lending platform has registered loan disbursements worth more than Rs 2,000 crore since its inception while disbursing more than Rs 1,500 crore in the current financial year. To make its mark on digital media, Chimp&z Inc will drive its efforts to establish the brand as a thought leader by building its brand image to boost social traffic. The agency will articulate the brand’s mission using a wide array of strategies to position them as the one-stop shop for all investment transactions.

Commenting on the win, Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO & Co-founder, Chimp&z Inc, said, “We are excited about our partnership with LenDenClub. The company has carved up a significant foothold in the country by offering P2P lending, a new-age investment class to diversify one’s investment portfolio, and is also redefining the digital lending industry. Our strategic and creative expertise will add more value to the brand’s image and business plans. Chimp&z Inc and LenDenClub both share extremely high ambitions and that common ground and vision will make this collaboration beneficial for us and a delight for our audiences.”

