COMvergence Worldwide appoints Priyanka Mehra as Regional Director – South Asia

Priyanka Mehra joins COMvergence Worldwide as Regional Director – South Asia. Prior to her new role, she was with Havas Group India as Chief Marketing Officer, where she worked closely with the senior leadership across India, APAC, and the global offices.

Mehra, said, “COMvergences’ open approach and transparent methodology, and focus on accuracy has won acceptance for pivotal stakeholders in the Indian market. I look forward to strengthening and expanding our strategic partnerships, in India and South Asia, and joining COMvergence at this exciting inflection point in this market.”

Commenting on her appointment, Olivier Gauthier – Founder, CEO – COMvergence Worldwide, said, “Priyanka will be working across India, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia markets, leading research and liaising with our prime stakeholders in these markets. Her appointment is a step forward towards our journey in further strengthening, solidifying and expanding COMvergences’ presence in South Asia.”

A media professional who leverages over 18 years of experience in the areas of journalism, marketing, and public relations, Mehra joined Havas Group as Director Marketing and Communications three years ago. Prior to this, she was with Creativeland Asia. She started off her career as Assistant Marketing and Sales Manager with Star Entertainment.

