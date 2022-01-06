Eggoz appoints Samarth Wadhwa as Head of Marketing

In his new role, Samarth Wadhwa will be responsible for directing the marketing function and defining the short-term and long-term strategies for Eggoz.

Eggoz has announced the appointment of Samarth Wadhwa as the company’s new head of marketing. He brings nine years of marketing, brand management, product promotions and digital marketing experience to the company.

His appointment as Head of marketing is a strategic move by Eggoz to capitalize on the company’s recent success and the vision to grow. He will be responsible for directing the marketing function and defining the short-term and long-term strategies of the brand as Head of Marketing.

Samarth formerly oversaw Brand and Digital Marketing roles at Ford India Pvt Ltd. and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. before joining EGGOZ. During his tenure, his valuable contributions have aided in the organization’s growth through innovative marketing methods. Samarth completed his bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications from Bharati Vidyapeeth University Institute of Management & Research in New Delhi, as well as an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the same institution.

On joining the company, Samarth Wadhwa, Head of Marketing, EGGOZ, stated, “It is an honour to be a part of EGGOZ, the first consumer-focused and integrated farmer egg brand in India, and promote their mission of supplying chemical-free eggs fully integrated from farms in every corner of India. I am confident that EGGOZ’s products, services and strategies will quickly propel it to the top of India’s business landscape. I’m looking forward to working with the EGGOZ team and helping the company thrive in the market.”

Abhishek Negi, Co-founder, Eggoz, said, “Samarth is an expert in the field of marketing as well as a strategic thinker. He provides a varied set of abilities and a wealth of expertise to help Eggoz expand in India. Samarth’s enthusiasm and dedication to his work will be invaluable in helping Eggoz shape and develop new opportunities. I look forward to Samarth making a strategic contribution to the company’s success.”

