Heinz Campaigns – as thick & saucy as the brand itself
Heinz Campaigns, over the years, have attempted to establish the brand as the thick saucy companion that goes along with every dish, in every situation.
Introduced in 1876 in Pennsylvania, Heinz Ketchup has been known for its thick ketchup. With its tagline “It has to be Heinz” – the brand has over the years attempted to highlight how Heinz stands out with its promise of thick and luscious sauce. Heinz campaigns, globally, have played an integral role in establishing this.
The common theme shared between all the campaigns is how Heinz adds thee extra flavor to the food and is the thickest ketchup out there. One of the notable campaigns is ‘It takes time to come out’ brought forth the idea that Heinz being one of the thickest ketchup, it’s not as easy to squeeze it out of the bottle.
The brand released a series of campaigns over the years like the #DrawKetchup campaign giving its customers the joy of personalized bottles. Blood? Ketchup? Let’s confuse others on Halloween with the ketchup thick as blood – was Heinz’s Halloween campaign, adding an element of fun to their communication.
The brand roped in Ed Sheeran to raise awareness of child hunger with their “Silence the Rumble” campaign. Heinz campaigns over the years have touched many causes, released many new products, and helped establish the ketchup brand as the perfect companion of all foods out there – be it Baked Beans on Hot Dogs.
Here’s a look at some of the best Heinz campaigns seen over the years.