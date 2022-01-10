Hrithik Roshan campaigns leveraging his superstardom

Launching a career with a dynamic debut and being tagged as one of the most profitable actors in the film industry with his last release, Hrithik Roshan has been the face of stardom for over two decades. We explore how brands have leveraged his popularity in campaigns.

He has been touted as the middle child of the Hindi Film Industry, being a distinctive entrant between the old and new-gen actors, and one of the last of the superstars. The outpouring love he has received for his movies also extends to the popularity that makes him a bankable celebrity endorser and a face for several campaigns.

Hrithik frequently appears in several campaigns and has been endorsing a substantial number of brands at most points in time. His diverse personality has been favorable for brands from various industries such as Clothing & Apparel, F&B, Online Gaming, Grooming & Haircare, Fitness, and more.

He also built India’s first homegrown fitness brand in 2013 with Exceed Entertainment, and the campaigns he features in align with the brand manifesto – be better than excuses, and enable mind and body to be their fittest versions.

‘Defeat Defeat’ is one such campaign wherein Hrithik’s persona of overcoming fears and building a fit body has been weaved into the narrative.

He was also featured as a campaign endorser for the grooming brand Beardo that makes the most of his suave and intense charisma. Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo, mentioned “Casting Hrithik in this campaign was a conscious decision as we felt he could imbibe all these qualities and portray them effortlessly on screen – and we are overwhelmed by the results”.

His effortless movement in action sequences and dance numbers have often been eye-catching moments on the big screen, and also in campaigns by VIP Bags, Sony Erricson, and more.

Here are more campaigns that leveraged the superstardom of hrithik Roshan.

Defeat Defeat – HRX

When You Are Very Important – VIP Bags India

The World Of #DonBeardo – Beardo

Naam Bante Hain Risk Se – Mountain Dew

The Secret To My Stability – RMD Boards

Beyond the Obvious – Acer

The Thump – Sony Ericsson

Simply 50 – Reliance

India Ka Battle Royale – FreeFire

