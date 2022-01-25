L&K Saatchi & Saatchi bags integrated creative mandate for Embassy Group

As per the mandate, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi would manage the integrated creative mandate for Embassy Group’s premium residential portfolio, Embassy Springs, and more.

Embassy Group has roped in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as its creative partner. The agency would begin its partnership with the real estate group by managing the integrated creative mandate for its premium residential portfolio Embassy Springs.

Embassy Group has developed numerous spaces in the Commercial, Residential, Retail, Hospitality, and Industrial Warehouse sectors for nearly three decades. Its operation spans across Indian and international markets that include Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Coimbatore, Serbia, and Malaysia.

Speaking on the partnership, Reeza Sebastian Karimpanal, President – Residential Business, Embassy Group, said, “Embassy Group has continually strived to strengthen our brand association with our consumers by relentlessly pushing the boundaries of quality construction and holistic, well-deliberated amenities. Focusing on introducing services and facilities that are beneficial, valuable, and truly connects with our customers, we are pleased to onboard L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to provide creative solutions and innovative digital strategies for Embassy’s premium residential portfolio. Targeted at a young, aspirational, and ever-evolving audience, we are delighted to be working with a partner that strongly understands our future-first philosophy, and who will enable us to establish our new age approach for this segment of homebuyers.”

Commenting on the win, Sharon Picardo, Sr. Vice President, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Embassy on board. We have a deep understanding of the real estate category and have built numerous brands in this space. It is rare to see a group who adds so much value to the customers’ lives, and we look forward to making a difference to Embassy’s ambitions and partnering them in their success.”

