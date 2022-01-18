Meta appoints Meghna Apparao as Director e-commerce in India

Apparao, in her new role will drive Meta’s growth strategy and advertising aspects for the country’s e-commerce and online businesses. She will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Global Business Group at Meta in India.

Meta has announced the appointment of Meghna Apparao as the Director of E-commerce in India to lead the strategy and solutioning that is focused on the company’s largest e-commerce advertisers. Apparao’s appointment comes on the back of a series of senior leadership recruitments in the past two years, and many in the recent months, across policy, partnerships, and other key verticals.

As a part of her role, she will spearhead the company’s strategic relationship with the country’s leading brands in the e-commerce space, enabling a stronger partnership through Meta platform solutions.

She will report to Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Global Business Group at Meta in India. Apparao comes with 20 years of experience in senior sales, marketing, and business strategy roles at companies such as Unilever, Amazon, Godrej, and Licious.

Her last assignment was with Licious, where she was the Chief Business Officer. She is an alumna of the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi. In 2018, she was also selected for the Chevening Fellowship program at the University of Oxford.

Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Global Business Group at Meta in India, said, “We are committed to enabling and multiplying economic opportunities for businesses of all sizes in India. With many of them rapidly moving online and transitioning into an explosive phase of growth, it becomes more important than ever to find the right solutions and strategies that can help them scale quickly. I am thrilled to welcome Meghna as she joins our team to lead this mandate and to shape the role our apps can play in enabling the growth of some of India’s largest online and retail businesses.”

