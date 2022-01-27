Outbrain Appoints Mehul Rao as Head of Engage India

In his new role, Mehul Rao will be responsible for broadening the publish partners in India with his experience in digital and media expertise

Outbrain announced the addition of Mehul Rao as Head of Engage for Outbrain in India. Mehul, who previously served as General Manager, Corporate at Times Internet, brings 14 years of digital and media expertise to the new role. In his new role, Mehul will be responsible for expanding top premium publisher partners in India.

Mehul was appointed as General Manager – Corporate at Times Internet, where he was working on key strategic partnerships for the company. Prior leadership roles include Associate Vice President Digital at Times Network, Associate Vice President Corp Planning & Strategic Alliances at NDTV Convergence.

“I am extremely elated to join the Outbrain team. After working and spending a good amount of time in publishing business in various revenue related roles, it’s an exciting move for me in native advertising and digital ad tech space” says Mehul. “India is poised to be one of the fastest growing digital advertising markets and I am privileged to work with Outbrain, an established market leader across the world, increasing its reach in India, looking forward to work in this region to scale the business and be instrumental in the next growth phase of Outbrain in India.”

“We are excited to have Mehul join the Outbrain team. Outbrain will be poised to expand the list of top premium publisher partners in the region” says Shouneel Charles Managing Director India, “We are sure that Mehul will help publishers achieve their key goals using Outbrain’s platform to recommend personalized content and boost revenue”.

