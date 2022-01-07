PepsiCo India appoints George Kovoor as Senior Vice President Beverages

In his new role at PepsiCo India, George Kovoor will be responsible for creating long-term sustainability strategy for both the foods and beverage categories.

PepsiCo India has announced the appointment of George Kovoor as Senior Vice President Beverages, today, effective, 1st January 2022.

George Kovoor will also be the GM for the beverage business and will also be responsible for creating the long-term sustainability strategy for both the foods and beverage categories.

A PepsiCo veteran, George has completed 28 years with the company, in various operating roles across India, APAC, and China and most recently as SVP International Away From Home, at PepsiCo’s global HQ in New York.

He will be relocating to India after 18 years. George is known for his hands-on understanding of the business and commitment to developing talent and forging strong stakeholder partnerships.

