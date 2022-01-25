Rediffusion appoints Kaevan Umrigar as Executive Creative Director

In his new role, Kaevan Umrigar will bring his creative experience and expertise to further enhance the offerings of Rediffusion from Mumbai office for the clients.

Rediffusion announced the appointment of Kaevan Umrigar as Executive Creative Director for its Mumbai office. Prior to this, he was the Senior Creative Head- Copy at Rediffusion.

In a career spanning more than two decades, Umrigar has been both a writer and a filmmaker and has worked with advertising agencies like Contract, Everest, and Dentsu Aegis on brands such as Cadbury, Hidesign, IFB, BPL, Business Standard, Indian Navy, and Fair & Lovely. His campaign for the launch of Cadbury Milk Treat won the inaugural Grand Effie in 2001, and his work has also been featured in Lurzer’s International Archive.

Further, Umrigar’s documentaries on the Parsi community have been showcased at various international film festivals and won a National Award. A local history buff, he has also co-authored a book and several articles on Mumbai’s history and heritage.

Commenting on the appointment, Kalyani Srivastava, Executive Vice-President, and Head, Rediffusion, Mumbai, said, “Kaevan is a multi-faceted personality with interests that go beyond just advertising. He is fun to work with. Has a wry sense of humor. And that reflects in his work which most times has a sense of effervescence, joy, and well-being that is not easy to describe.”

Pramod Sharma, Creative Head, Rediffusion, Mumbai, added, “Kaevan brings varied experience and exposure to our Mumbai creative team. He is a perfect team player with deep reservoirs of patience. I am looking forward to working with him.”

Umrigar, said, “There is a wide variety of clients at Rediffusion. While stationed in Mumbai, I have already started getting involved with clients, even from other offices. There is a huge surge towards creative excellence at Rediffusion, and I am sure I will be part of many amazing creatives in the weeks to come.”

He completed his PG Diploma in Film and Television from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

