Sameer Bajaj joins MakeMyTrip as Head of Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs

MakeMyTrip has appointed Sameer Bajaj as the Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs. He joins from WhiteHat Jr where he was the Chief Communications Officer for a year. Bajaj has twenty plus years of diverse work experience across fields including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Crisis management, and CSR.

Bajaj has replaced Ruchica Tomar, who has now joined Uber as the Head of Communications, India and South Asia. He has worked with brands such as Discovery, Amway, and ESPN STAR Sports.

Sunil Suresh, Group Chief Marketing Officer, shared “We have a very exciting time ahead of us and I am thrilled to welcome Sameer to steer and drive our communications and corporate affairs strategy. I am confident that Sameer’s rich and diverse corporate and consumer experience will be invaluable as we continue to solidify our positioning in India and GCC.”

Prior to his role with WhiteHat Jr, Bajaj was the Director and Head of Corporate Communications, CSR, and External Affairs with Discovery India for more than three years.

Sameer Bajaj, said, “I am excited to be part of such a purpose-led organization. MakeMyTrip Ltd. is uniquely placed – as it has the verve of a start-up, and yet the stability of a mature process-oriented organization.”

Bajaj completed BA English (Hons) from Delhi University and MBA from GSBA.

