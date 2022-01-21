Twitter launches NFT Profile Pictures for subscribed iOS users

Twitter Blue subscribed users on iOS can now connect their cryptowallets and set an owned NFT as their profile picture, as part of the initial phase of the rollout.

Currently, Twitter supports static image NFTs (JPEG, PNG) minted on the Ethereum blockchain. Argent, Coinbase Wallet, Ledger Live, MetaMask, Rainbow, and Trust Wallet are the crypto wallets that NFT profile pictures support on Twitter.

Once the NFT is set up as the profile picture, it would appear as a special hexagon shape that identifies the Twitter account holder as the owner of that NFT.

Users who set up an NFT as their profile picture on Twitter will have their account associated with their connected wallet’s public crypto wallet address. This means historical transactions, holdings, other NFTs in that wallet, will all be associated with the Twitter account as the information is available on the public blockchain.

Further, an NFT profile picture also shows the digital asset’s details such as NFT owner, NFT description, collection, properties, and additional details (such as the NFT’s contract address). These details can be accessed by tapping on the profile picture and clicking ViewNFT details.

Users can also change their profile picture if they wish to remove the NFT. If the NFT is sold or transferred, the hexagon-shaped customized images revert to a circle and the image remains intact but does not display details or suggest ownership.

Tess Rinearson, a crypto engineer who is leading the development and the team focussed on cryptocurrency and NFTs first announced the objective set by Twitter to bring these technologies such as cryptocurrency on the social network.

The primary pivot would be to figure out use case applications for features that would integrate these technologies. For instance, tipping via cryptocurrency, exhibition or purchase and sale of NFTs, and more.

In the announcement, Tess mentioned that initially, the team would be supporting the interest among creators to use decentralized apps to manage virtual goods and currencies. She adds that experimentation/exploration related to the use of crypto with identity, community, ownership, and more would continue while shaping the decentralized social media of the future at works.

Comments