WATConsult bags ORM & digital listening mandate for Licious

As per the mandate, WATConsult will monitor, listen, respond to queries, and report to users online for Licious. Further, the agency will also look into app reviews, blogs, news, crisis management, amongst other responsibilities.

WATConsult, an Isobar company and the globally awarded hybrid digital agency from dentsu India, has won the ORM and digital listening mandate for Licious. The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, WATConsult will monitor, listen, respond to queries and report to users online for Licious. Apart from the regular social media channels, the agency will also manage the app reviews, Google My Business reviews, blogs, news, and public websites along with crisis management, which is also a significant part of the mandate.

Simeran Bhasin, VP- Brands & New Ventures, Licious, said, “We are excited to welcome WATConsult to the Licious family. ORM forms a very integral part of the brand-building & reputation management piece. It also builds into the customer obsession promise that Licious upholds. We look forward to our partnership with WATConsult to elevate our customer service and the overall Licious experience.”

Commenting on the win, Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group, added, “The meat and seafood sector, in India, is still largely in its nascent stage; however, it holds vast potential. Licious being the industry leader, has huge plans to capitalize on this opportunity. The brand is looking at growing its offline business, its ready-to-eat product portfolio, and is also keen on geographic expansion. With our strategic understanding of the digital audiences and expertise in scaling up brands, we really look forward to supporting Licious on their journey.”

Sahil Shah, Managing Partner, WATConsult, commented, “What excited me the most is the vision with which the team at Licious is building the brand and how they are obsessed with customer-centricity. For instance, think of a future where omnichannel ORM will become a reality using the power of data and technology to have a single view of the customer. Thus, driving better customer experience and delight.”

Comments