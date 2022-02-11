Hockey India names Digital latte as its social media agency

Digital Latte will be working towards presenting fresh digital ideas to push for engaging content on all social media platforms.

Hockey India announced the signing of Digital Latte for the management of their social media requirements. The agency will be working towards presenting fresh digital ideas to push for engaging content on all social media platforms, and will also be using consumer insights to connect with hockey fans in India and abroad.

Following the success of the Indian Men and Women’s Hockey Teams at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 where the Indian Men ended a 41-year medal drought with their Bronze medal feat and the Women’s team enthralled the world with their historic fourth-place finish, Hockey India believes it is the right time to seize the popularity of the sport and engage with global fans with right digital messaging and promotions (both Senior Men and Women as well as Junior Men and Women).

“We are delighted to partner with Digital Latte as our new social media agency. In the growing digital world, it is important to connect with your audience digitally, and Digital Latte’s growing reputation over the past decade has convinced us that it is the ideal agency for us to work towards that goal,” stated, Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India.

“Particularly after the Olympic success, Indian Hockey is gaining popularity not just in India but across the world and the sport’s digital presence is of paramount importance. We see this as an opportunity to further build the Hockey India brand and explore commercial opportunities for the future development of the sport,” he further added.

Commenting on the new association, Chintan Vora, Founder & Director, Digital Latte, said, “We are thrilled to work with Hockey India. Hockey is a sport of intrinsic value to our cultural and national identity in India. It is a great opportunity for Digital Latte to associate so closely with an organization of national importance such as Hockey India.

