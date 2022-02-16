The Automobile sector shifting from physical to digital to improve customer experience: Quora Report

In partnership with Talkwalker and Grant Thornton Bharat, Quora has released its latest report to highlight the evolving consumer trends for car-buying behavior on digital platforms and more.

The Indian automobile sector is evolving with the changing consumer behavior and demands. By leveraging the latest technology and data solutions with digital interventions, the automobile landscape aims to improve the customer experience with the shift from physical to digital. In partnership with Talkwalker and Grant Thornton Bharat, Quora has released its latest report to highlight the evolving consumer trends for car-buying on digital platforms and more.

Some of the key highlights from the report include:

60% of the Quora users have been planning to buy a car want brands to be innovative.

Content related to cars and automobiles on Quora has witnessed a steady increase over the last year.

67% of Quora users have been planning to buy a car say they would pay more for a brand they are familiar with.

With the increase in new vehicle prices, pre-owned/used vehicles are expected to become a more popular choice

Higher to middle-income individuals make up 73% of Quora’s car-buying audience

Based on Talkwalker’s analysis, Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) account for an 87% share of mentions across online conversations in India in 2021, showing a greater preference for SUVs amongst Indian consumers than the global average which is 59%

The volume of conversations on the topic of electric vehicles (EVs) has increased by 68% in the second half of 2021, with mentions peaking around the announcement of new state government policies and renewable infrastructure developments. The concerns around a sustainable future for mobility were largely driven by Gen Z and Millennial voices, according to Talkwalker analysis.

Further, the report suggests that EVs are emerging as the preferred clean technology for the future of mobility. In addition to this, a focused approach on electric vehicle (EV) adoption is expected to allow carmakers to tap into a completely new segment and build their presence.

According to the report, the leading domestic brands are focusing more on product marketing, building a positive brand reputation, and communicating a strong alignment with the Government of India’s plans to grow the local EV ecosystem.

Commenting on the report, Gurmit Singh, General Manager Quora, APAC, said, “Auto is a thriving category on Quora. Our users are a captive audience actively researching topics related to cars to gain knowledge and make an informed decision. We have released this report to help marketers understand the auto industry, what are the trends now, what are online conversations hinting at, and what are the purchasing preferences and patterns of car buyers in India. One can read this as a handbook.”

Commenting on the report, Benjamin Soubies, Managing Director, APAC & Japan, Talkwalker, said, “We have been in the Age of the Consumer for some time, with the pandemic accelerating the digital consumers’ takeover of brand conversations. The report demonstrates how, through Talkwalker’s AI-enabled consumer intelligence platform, auto marketers are able to tap into a reservoir of consumer insights derived from a multitude of data sources, including online platforms such as Quora. Brands that want to stay ahead of the curve will have to get closer than ever to their consumers.”

Commenting on the report findings, Saket Mehra, Partner, and Auto Sector Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “With adoption of online showrooms gaining traction in the market, automakers will provide consumers with the experience of buying a car with a click, and within the comfort of their homes. Automakers in India are tweaking their marketing strategies and product positioning to cater to the evolving market trends and needs of the consumer, full of dynamism and instant gratification.”

You can access the complete report here:

